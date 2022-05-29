By Cosmas Omegoh, Christy Anyanwu, Olakunle Olafioye and Agatha Emeadi

The indefinite ban on commercial motorcyclists popularly known as Okada, operating in parts of Lagos State takes effect from June 1, 2022.

Lagos State governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu on May 18, 2022, declared that going forward, the Okada riders must never be seen on the streets of Eti-Osa, Lagos Island, Lagos Mainland, Surulere, Apapa, and Ikeja LGAs, and nine LCDAs created by the state.

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

They have to ply their trade elsewhere, following the pronouncement critics of the governor and his administration call “blowing hot air,” wondering if they have real balls to effect its enforcement.

The governor had in an apparent forward response admitted that the Okada “menace has not abated.”

Hear him: “We are now directing a total ban on Okada activities across the highways and bridges within these six local governments, and their Local Council Development Areas, effective from June 1, 2022.

Breaking!!! Earn up to N2 - N3 million monthly GUARANTEED (all paid in US Dollars). No training or refereal required. Do business with top USA companies like Amazon, Tesla, Facebook, IBM, Netflix, Zoom, etc. Learn more .

“This ban has come to stay, and we will not tolerate any weakness in enforcement.”

Indeed, some stakeholders – among them security experts – believe that the decision is decent for the affected councils, insisting that it is even long overdue. But they also want the state government to add a human face to the ban.

Premature Ejaculation & "Small Joystick" Resolved in 7Days... Click Here For Details .

What led to latest ban

On Thursday, May 12, 2022, outrage erupted from Lekki, a bourgeoning up market area of the state following the gruesome murder of a sound engineer identified as Sunday David Imoh. He was killed allegedly by some Okada riders following a disagreement over N100.

The rampaging Okada riders were also alleged to have injured two others before proceeding to setting Imoh’s body ablaze.

Imo’s murder moved Sanwo-Olu once again to heed to the strident calls by some Lagos residents to restrict unruly commercial motorcyclists in the state.

They want them to be regulated before it becomes too late in the day.

To again demonstrate his seriousness this time around, Sanwo-Olu at a meeting, charged the Commissioner of Police, Area Commanders, and Divisional Police Officers (DPOs) in the state to carry out the ban.

History of Okada restriction in Lagos

Over time, Lagos State has had loads of laws to keep Okada operation in check. It is not lacking in any of such laws and orders. What observers say is rather lacking is their enforcement.

Walking down memory lane, as far back as 2006, for instance, ex-Governor Bola Ahmed Tinubu did announce a restriction order on Okada, warning the riders never to operate between the hours of 7:00 p.m and 6:00 a.m each day.

Then in 2012 while former Governor Babatunde Fashola was in office, a total ban on Okada was issued.

The governor warned the operators not to go anywhere near some streets and highways in Ikeja, the capital city.

The ban was followed by a directive to the police to arrest any rider found operating on major roads, streets among which are Oba Akran Avenue, Bank Anthony Way, Isaac John Street, Opebi Link Bridge, Adekunle Fajuyi Way, Acme Road, Alausa, Oregun, Simbiat Abiola Way and Kodeso Road.

When former Governor Akinwunmi Ambode assumed office in 2017, again the Okada men were restricted from plying listed major highways, and bridges in the state.

At that time – and even till now – only motorbikes with engine capacities above 200cc were allowed to operate. The riders are majorly private bike owners, and dispatch men who must not be seen carrying a passenger.

Then on February 26, 2018, the Lagos State Transport Sector Reform Law 2018 came into effect.

A part of that law (Section 46 (1)) provides that: “No person shall ride, drive or propel a motorcycle or tricycle on a major highway within the state, and any person in contravention of this provision commits an offence liable on conviction to imprisonment for a term of three years with such motorcycle or tricycle forfeited to the state.”

It would be recalled that in January 2020, Governor Sanwo-Olu first banned the activities of Okada and even tricycle operators in 15 local LGAs and LCDAs on 10 major highways and 40 bridges and flyovers across the state.

That ban became effective from February 1, 2020.

Sanwo-Olu had urged the law enforcement agencies “to embark on a total enforcement of the state’s Transport Sector Reform Law of 2018 to immediately address the chaos and disorderliness created by illegal operations of Okada and tricycle riders in restricted areas.’

Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mr Gbenga Omotoso, who made the announcement said: “After a robust assessment of the debate on what has been widely referred to as the motorcycle (Okada) and tricycle (Keke) menace, the Lagos State government and the State Security Council have decided that the security and safety of lives of Lagosians are paramount.

“The figures are scary. From 2016 to 2019, there were over 10,000 accidents recorded at the General Hospitals alone. This number excludes unreported cases and those recorded by other hospitals. The total number of deaths from reported cases is over 600 as at date.

“Also, the rate of crimes aided by Okada and Keke keeps rising. They are also used as getaway means by criminals. Therefore, after consultations with stakeholders, the State Security Council, in compliance with the extant Transport Sector Reform Law 2018, has decided to commence enforcement of the law which bans the operation of Okada and Keke in six Local Government Areas and nine Local Council Development Areas (LCDAs).”

Shortly after the pronouncement, Okada and tricycle operators approached the Lagos High Court to challenge the restriction. The matter later went to the Federal High Court in Okoyi where Justice Liman on February 3, 2021, affirmed the position of the Lagos State government.

Judging by the potpourri of laws in place to checkmate the Okada riders, therefore, critics might as well be right to say that what Lagos State government is lacking is the will power to enforce it own laws.

Okada riders ahead of date

If you are further looking for the more reasons Lagos State and some residents want Okada riders off certain areas, perhaps a ride around the city will provide some clue.

Ahead of the ban, our correspondent went to town to see the conduct of the riders.

Along Oshodi-Mile 2 expressway, one of the earlier restricted roads, the Okada men were dominant – some of them seen riding clearly against the traffic in full speed.

There were several tens of them on Mile 2 bridge alone inward Apapa soliciting passengers. Intermittently excited ones perform stunts right on the highway. They provide easy transport to Apapa since the road to that once elite part of the city collapsed a long time ago, even with articulated trucks making the area a living hell.

On the ever busy Mile 2-Badagry expressway, Okada riders are the real gods of the highway. You have guessed their conduct: reckless, audacious, abusive!

As our correspondent headed towards Orile inward Apapa and Lagos Island, the riders were also seen in their numbers. Right on the Carter Bridge, a few of them were observed conveying their passengers – some riding against the traffic.

At the CMS junction on Marina overlooking the iconic Anglican Church building on Lagos Island, the riders were massed, waiting for passengers. They were a part of the lot that must not be seen on the Island from June 1.

Riders react

One of the riders identified as Abubakar told our correspondent the order was punitive, and targeted at taking food off their table. “I don’t know why they want to do this to us,” he protested.

He was upbeat that the order would as usual not be effective. And if the worst comes, they would have to operate at clandestine hours.

Reasoning in like manner, another rider Sanusi Bello who operates along Obalende/ Ikoyi corridor, specifically said the ban would not hold water for now.

According to him, “from next month election campaign would start in preparation for the main election coming up next year. They can’t just ban Okada business.

“Okada will still function in Lagos, but after 2023 election the ban might now take effect.”

But other riders told our correspondent that they were ready to activate their Plan B.

Mohammed Bashir who hails from Maiduguri and plies Ikeja to Ogba said that since he heard the announcement, he had been trying to sell off his Okada to raise money to enable him leave Lagos State on Sunday, May 29.

He said that he intended to start life afresh as a trader.

According to him, he came into Lagos State three years ago, and had been sustaining himself riding Okada.

He is not happy with the ban, regretting that “the bad eggs amongst us were the cause of this penalty.

“The young ones among us are very rough. Some of them also commit several atrocities by using Okada to snatch people’s handbags and phones. The many sins of one person has affected us all.

“Thank God the machine is mine. Once I sell it off, I’m leaving town immediately.”

Another rider, Sali Abudulkarim, said that he had been living in Surulere for 30 years and plies Surulere to Yaba.

He said that he was planning to take his bike to his state (Kano) to comply with the ban and squarely face his Korope (small bus) business, adding that he bought Korope the last time Okada was banned in Lagos.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

Ban good, decent

Meanwhile some residents of Lagos – particularly security experts – have been celebrating the government decision.

A security expert, Mr Rotimi Aromolaran, said that the move was a decent and appropriate decision.

According to him, banning of Okada has been long overdue in Lagos State, contending that it is a mega city.

“Pollution by Okada riders in the city,” he said, “is a submission to failure by the government. Why would they allow such a deadly operation on the highways?”

He wanted the ban to be extended to other local government highways.

According to him, “local roads are okay for Okada riders. Imagine people riding on Okada from Ikorodu to Ketu, Oshodi, down to Yaba. That is stupidity,” he maintained, describing the decision as “a child of necessity.”

He urged the government to be serious about its decision this time round.

A community leader, Mr Bode Ajakaye, who is the Secretary of Ifesowapo Community Development Association (CDA), Alagbado, Lagos, while hailing the effort, noted that “we have reached a point where we need to stop deceiving ourselves concerning the propriety or otherwise of banning the operation of commercial motorcyclists.”

He noted that “Okada is one business that is very difficult to regulate because it is one area that many people in search of job find very attractive.

“You have people who are willing to give motorcycles on hire purchase, and an army of unemployed people who are ready to take their offers because they have the prospect of instant returns for both the riders and the owners. Since most states have banned Okada business, displaced riders from other parts of the country, especially from the North now find Lagos as their destination.”

In his reaction, another security expert, Dr. Davidson Isibor Akhimien who is the Executive Chairman of King David Group, and the former national President of Association of Licensed Private Security Practitioners of Nigeria (ALPSPN said: “Lagos State ban on Okada is a welcomed development in the sense that, riding itself is supposed to be regulated properly.”

Similarly, Mrs. Buduka Johnson, the Managing Director of EPSS Private Security Services Ltd, reasoned that the ban is necessary for now for government to be able to go back to the drawing board.

“Okada ban,” she said, “is good for security reasons, although it enhances employment which is one of the foundational ingredients to insecurity.”

She, however, expressed sadness at the turn of things saying: “The truth is that Okada business employs even more people in the society than the government, and we know that they all cannot be criminals.”

Govt needs to apply caution

A trader on the Island who craved anonymity said although the ban was being celebrated, the dominance of Okada signals failure of past and the present government.

“Some of us who patronise Okada also have our own private cars. But we hardly drive to the Island. Now, have you imagined what we go through every day to get to market? Perhaps things would have been easier if there is a robust transport scheme that takes care of everybody.”

Then he asked: “Look at Apapa for instance; how will people be able to get there in the face of the deadly gridlock without Okada?”

He warned the state government to be mindful of the upsurge in crime that is likely to be witnessed with the ban.

He blamed the government for allowing Okada to take a prominent position in people’s lives, while it went to sleep.

Why ban is necessary

But Mr. Aromolaran is optimistic that the government had at least started from somewhere.

“Okada started in Akwa Ibom State, but Akpabio banned it,” he recalled. “That was the ancient city of Okada, but after the ban, nothing happened.

“In Benin City the same thing happened, but heavens did not fall. What then are we talking about? Why has Lagos become a dumping ground for Okada?”

He warned people not to bring issues of sentiment into the matter, insisting that “apart from the daily record of accidents, the security implication of Okada should be a matter of huge concern to everyone. A lot of them are into robbery.”

Then adding a new twist to the narrative, he said: “Don’t forget that many of these people had good, and very decent jobs; among them are bricklayers, carpenters, barbers and others. But they took to riding Okada because of what they realise daily. They should go back to their trades.”

He contended that “the question of unemployment is not tenable here; they should restrict themselves to the local roads and streets if truly their livelihood depends only on Okada.”

He told our correspondent pointblank that “most of these people (Okada riders) are not Nigerians. They are mostly from neighbouring countries.

“The Lagos State Government should be serious about the ban, and never allow any groups or individuals to frustrate its efforts.”

Mr. Bode Ajakaye equally believes that many of the riders are foreigner who have no business in Nigeria.

“We also have riders from neighbouring countries from Niger, Chad, Benin infiltrating the country,” he said.

“This is where the danger lies considering the level of insecurity in the country. We are compromising the security of the state by deliberately allowing unscreened strangers into our communities.

“Every park you get to in the state you can be sure of meeting a good number of riders who are non-Nigerians and Nigerians from other states with no traceable addresses. This predisposes us to serious danger.”

He advised that “beside banning them from major roads, the government should also show interest in regulating the activities of those plying the streets by making sure that riders operate within specific communities.”

While adding his voice to the narrative, a top executive member of Motorcycle Operators Association of Lagos State, (MOALS) an affiliate of the newly constituted Lagos State Parks and Garages Management (LASPGM), who pleaded anonymity, admitted that the ban was an aftermath of the recent killing Imoh allegedly by commercial motorcycle operators.

He described the partial ban as a wake up call to the union to put its house in order against a blanket ban on the operation of commercial motorcycle riders in the state.

According to him, since the ban was announced “the management of LASPGM has been working round the clock to sensitise riders in areas not affected by the directive on the need to exercise caution while going about their business.

“Besides, we are also putting efforts in place to further sanitise our operations by making zonal executive members more accountable to happenings in their domains.

“The chairmen in various zones have been told to ensure all the bad eggs among their members are fished out and be very ready to assist the Lagos State Government in making the state a safe place for everybody.”

What to do going forward

Speaking on what should be done now, Dr. Akhimien advised that “the riders are supposed to be documented and licensed.”

He added that “it is a security risk when anybody from anywhere wakes up and becomes an Okada rider without any formal documentation.”

He believes that, that mode of transportation had not been made safe for both the Okada riders, and their passengers who do not wear helmet.

“They drive anyhow, and constitute a nuisance to traffic laws; once the slightest accident occurs, the riders form a mob and take the laws into their hands. Therefore, I think that in the area of safety and security, the ban is a welcome development. It is in order considering the safety and security risk the riders pose to the society, particularly considering the high rate of crime.”

Govt needs to provide welfare

On the other hand, Dr. Akhimien wants the government to provide welfare and support to the riders to cushion the ban so that they do not become urchins, adding that they could be engaged productively in some other ventures.

“Government as a matter of necessity can come up with some other ways of accommodating these people within the economic production framework of the state. Hands could be engaged in Lagos State environmental agency among other places.”

On her part, Mrs. Johnson suggested to the government to create a data bank for all the riders. “The data,” she believes, “should be tied to NIN, BVN and phone numbers.

“They should further zone and identify them as per their zones and colour of their jackets, with different licences for all levels. This process will enable the government to manage, control and organise the system, and this will definitely reduce the criminal tendencies of the group.”

Seyi Adetayo a retired security personnel, suggested that the scenario is a wake up call on the state government to “increase the number of BRTs on the road so as to completely phase out the Okada menace in the state.”

He noted that “40 Okadas on the road are equal to one fully-loaded passenger BRT on the same route or more.

Partner with me, let's get you making N500K to N500K a month! Skills open the doors to financial opportunities Click here to learn it .

“When five BRT lift 70 passengers in each vehicle, we are talking about 350 Okada on the road.”