Linus Oota , Lafia

Anxiety mounted yesterday in the camps of the All Progressive Congress (APC) and the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) ahead of Saturday governorship election petition tribunal judgment on the march 2019 governorship election won by Governor Abdullahi Sule of the APC.

The PDP governorship candidate, David Umbugadu is contesting Sule’s victory asking the tribunal to nollify the election and order for a fresh one.

Checks by our correspondent revealed that despite the widespread commendation that greeted the conduct of the governorship poll that gave victory to the APC, leaders and members of the APC are not at easy as PDP members keep boosting that the tribunal will nollify the election and order for a fresh one.

Sources in the PDP says that not being the final arbiter on the matter, whatever the tribunal says is just the beginning of a long judicial battle.

The matter will go through the appeal court and finally decided at the supreme Court.

In the APC, though Abdullahi Sule , it’s candidate in the poll was declared winner and inaugurated as governor, it has been like a bird perching on a line and thereby having no rest.

But the APC state secretary , Aliyu Bello told our correspondent that there is nothing to worry about as the tribunal will affirm their victory.

The PDP and it’s candidate through their lawyer Wale Olanikpekum (SAN) is asking the court to order a fresh election in the state , noting that INEC did not comply with the accreditation requirement in more than 90% of the polling units in the state.

He said that the party and it’s candidate had tendered certified true copies of voters registers to the tribunal adding that the total votes that returned the governor did not tally with the number of accredited voters.

But Governor Sule and the APC through their lawyers Hassan Liman (SAN) and Adebayo Adelogun have urged the tribunal to dismissed the petition for lacking on merit.