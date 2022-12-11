From Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

Tension and pandemonium on Sunday enveloped Kuseru village in Odigbo Local Government Area of Ondo State as some suspected hoodlums invaded the town, claiming ownership of the community.

It was gathered that those who invaded the town claimed that the community is owned by the Ilaje people.

Both men of the Amotekun security network and those of the police who were drafted to the town to restore peace were attacked by the hoodlums.

It was learnt that an unspecified number of people died in the melee, even as property worth millions of naira were destroyed during the violent clash.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) for the state police command, Mrs Funmi Odunlami who confirmed the incident, said normalcy has returned to the community after the communal clash.

She said “On the 9th of December, 2022, a case of attempted murder was reported at Kajola division, that a woman Julianah Alaba Abejoye was shot by two masked men on her farm at Ogbontiba via Kuseru with locally made double barrelled gun and escaped. She sustained injuries on the arm and thigh and was rushed to the hospital for treatment.

“On the 10th December, 2022, at about 1000hrs, in what seemed to be a reprisal attacks, Aiyetoro Boys in their numbers attacked Kuseru Village, set ablaze the motorcycle parks, killed livestock and destroyed motorcycles and cut down plantain trees.

“Police contingents were quickly dispatched to the scene, while on patrol of the villages, corpses of vigilantes were met at the palace of Bale of Kuseru village who were said to have been allegedly ambushed and killed.

“The Commissioner of Police, Mr Yemi Oyediran visited the scene, urged all parties involved to sheath their sword and allow police carryout a thorough investigation on what really happened.

“He also ordered that the Area Commander and DPO of the area should ensure all culprits involved in the arson and murder be arrested and prosecuted accordingly.

“Tactical team of the command has been deployed to aid the activities of policemen in the area. The CP is also using this medium to allay the fears of the residents around Kuseru, Aiyetoro, Ago Alafia and Ondo State at large that nothing untoward will happen to them as adequate security is emplaced to ensure a hitch free celebration during this period,” she added.