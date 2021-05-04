From Tony Osauzo, Benin

Palpable fear and anxiety have gripped parts of Ondo State following the infiltration of some persons suspected to be Hausa youths.

Although the government has allayed fear of the residents regarding the movement of their, residents are apprehensive about the relocation of the Hausas suspected to be bandits.

No fewer than 45 youths of Hausa extraction had weekend relocated to the state.

The Hausas were reportedly located in Okitipupa, headquarters of Okitipupa Local Government Area and other communities.

However, the state government through the state security outfit codenamed Operation Amotekun had repatriated 42 of the youths to their home states of Jigawa and Kano.

Commander of Operation Amotekun, Mr Adetunji Adeleye, who confirmed the development assured that his men were up to the task of securing the state.

He admitted that the presence of the youths was suspicious as there was no cogent reason for relocating to the state.

A concerned indigene of the state, Mr Wale Odusola had on his Facebook page alleged that the Hausa youths were still coming in batches to the state.

“Apart from saying that they are members of an unknown security network, they have no other reasonable reason for coming into Okitipupa in that large number. As a matter of fact, they are about 1,000 in number and if they are added to the existing number in the Army barracks bush, we will be having about 4,000 Fulanis/Hausas in okitipupa.”

Commissioner for information and Orientation, Mr Ojogo, said he had no details of the lawyer’s submission.

But he urged residents of the state to remain law abiding as the state government was on top of the situation and would not leave any stone unturned at ensuring the security of lives of the people.