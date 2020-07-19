Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

There was tension at Eshe, a sleepy community in Akoko North West Local Government Area of Ondo State on Saturday as a 13-year-old girl who got missing in a mysterious circumstance was later found dead inside the bush.

The girl who hailed from the neighbouring Irun Akoko was said to have gone to Eshe to sell pork meat.

According to a reliable source, an Eshe-born okada rider carried the girl after she was done with selling in the market in the pretence that he was taking her to Irun Akoko her destination.

However, when the parents of the girl could not see her, it was learnt that they reported the matter to the monarch of Eshe, Oba Ojo Adewumi, who reportedly ordered a serious search and combing of the forest along Eshe-Irun road.

It was also gathered that the suspected okada rider was arrested and detained at Irun Akoko divisional police post.

However, efforts made by youths in the town eventually led to the discovery of the girl’s body inside the bush.