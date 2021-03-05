From Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

Tension now mounts at the border town of Ajowa-Akoko in Akoko North West Local Government Area of Ondo State as three trucks loaded with strange herdsmen from the north stormed the town’s forest.

Saturday Sun was reliably informed that the herdsmen did not notify the traditional ruler of the town or security agencies before they arrived the town.

A reliable source hinted that the strange herdsmen sneaked into the town in the night and they were seen during the day by farmers.

Recalled that Governor Rotimi Akeredolu had directed herders to register for regularisation of their operations in the state, failure of which would lead to their exit from the state.

Two farmers in the town, Soji Ogedengbe and Audu Badru who led others to the forest confirmed to newsmen that they met many herders who couldn’t explain how they got to the area.

The community leaders and the leader of the vigilante group expressed worries over the development and called on security agencies and the state government to act fast before the situation degenerate.

They however fingered an indigene of the town simply identified as Ojo to be the brain behind the illegal immigrants settling in the forest.