Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

Tension has now gripped the residents of Akure, Owo and other major towns in Ondo State as members of the dreaded Boko Haram sect plan to attack some banks in the state on Friday.

Indication of the planned attack was revealed in a document purportedly addressed to the state Commissioner of Police, Mr Undie Adie, by a security agency.

The document, which is already being circulated on various social media platforms urged the police to be proactive about the threat.

The letter dated 29th October was entitled “Planned robbery attacks on some commercial banks in Ondo State by suspected Book Haram elements.”

It reads: “Intelligence availed the command revealed planned armed robbery attacks on some commercial banks in the state by suspected Boko Haram elements any moment from now.

“The group also plan to engage in kidnapping and car snatching along major routes in the state, including Owo/Benin axis, Isua/Ikare and Auge/Ayire in order to raise funds for its terrorist/insurgency campaign in the country.

“It was further revealed that the insurgents/terrorists hibernating between Kogi and Ondo states have concluded plans to carry out a major armed robbery operation in Owo Local Government Area, Ondo State on 1st November 2019 being the market day.”

When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) for the state police command, Mr Femi Joseph, said the police did not receive any letter from any sister security agency on the said matter.

“The command is not aware of any letter to the effect of a planned attack by Boko Haram or any other group. The command, however, is working round the clock to provide adequate security for lives and property of the residents of the state.

“The command is very much prepared to ensure adequate security in this ember months both at flashpoints and other areas,” Joseph said.