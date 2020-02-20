Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

There was tension in Akure, the Ondo State capital, yesterday following rumours of a bank robbery in the town.

Many residents, including shop owners, hurriedly closed their shops when news filtered in that a branch of a first generated bank located at Oja Oba area of the town was being robbed.

The news was also published on some social media platforms thereby creating anxiety in the minds of the people.

But it was later gathered that the news was figment of imagination of those peddling the rumour as there was no robbery in any bank within the state capital.

Meanwhile, Ondo State Police Command has urged Akure residents to disregard any rumour of bank robbery or attempted bank robbery in the state capital or anywhere in the state.

Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) for the state police command, Femi Joseph, said the clarification became imperative following the rumour being spread on the social media that some banks were being robbed in Akure.

The police spokesman said the story is not only false and mischievous but also wicked and lacks substance.

He said: “We wish to inform the general public to disregard any rumour of bank robbery or attempted bank robbery in Akure or anywhere in the state.

“We make bold to say the story is not only false and mischievous but also wicked and lacks substance as no such incident happened anywhere in the state.

“We urge the people to disregard this rumour, as it is nothing but a blatant lie from the pit of hell. Our men are everywhere across the state to deal with any manner of crime or criminality,” he said.