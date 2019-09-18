Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha

There was pandemonium at Our Lords’ Plaza near Onitsha Main Market, Anambra State today when some policemen shot a security man.

It was gathered that the policemen came to make arrest at the plaza but were resisted and asked to follow the due process through the management and security men at the plaza.

Chaos at Onitcha main market as SARS operatives allegedly shot a man dead. – Hot exchange between the SARS operatives and some onitcha youths, as SARS operatives allegedly shot a member of state vigilante dead at main market in Onitsha, Anambra state cc @Gidi_Traffic pic.twitter.com/ma5kzCBCKr — Gidifeednews (@gidifeedtv) September 18, 2019

A source said that the policemen numbering about eight, came in a Hilux van and insisted on arresting a suspect alongside with his show-case outlet over alleged stolen phone traced to his shop.

It was in the process that the traders started shouting at the policemen to leave the market or go with only the suspect, but the police insisted on carrying the show-case outlets of other bills traders; the police started shooting to scare the traders and the bullet hit one of the security men guarding the plaza, he was rushed to hospital alive.

According to the source, “the shooting by the policemen created tension and confusion and traders were running helter-skelter and in the. process some people were injured.

“It was in the process that the traders stormed the roads breaking bottles and marched to CPS police station in protest,” he stated.

He said that the traders marched to the police station shouting “enough of intimidation and harassment.”

The traders, however, urged the police to investigate the matter and punish the police.

The State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) Mr. Haurna Mohammed, who confirmed the incident said a vigilante and two others were injured.

“There was an altercation between policemen who went on inquiry at Our Lord’s Plaza in Onitsha Main Market and some vigilance group.

“As a result, a vigilance member was shot in the leg and two other persons also sustained injuries.

“Both victims were taken to the hospital and are responding to treatment and the situation was brought under control through the concerted efforts of the police led by the Area Commander, Onitsha and market leaders.

“Normalcy has been restored and people are going about their lawful business,” PPRO stated.