From Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Osogbo

There was tension in most parts of Osogbo, the Osun State capital and other major towns in the state on Saturday as the All Progressives Congress (APC) held its governorship primary election.

The election which started with accreditation of voters atby11.00am prompt was keenly contested among the incumbent Governor, Mr Gboyega Oyetola, former Secretary to the state Government, Alhaji Moshood Adeoti and former Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon Lasun Yusuf.

However, security was beef up in many parts of the state, especially Osogbo, Iwo, Ede, Ilesa, Ikirun and Ila-Orangun, hometown of the pioneer national Chairman of the party, Chief Adebisi Akande.

The state Commissioner of Police, Mr Wale Olokode led the police officers to some strategic places in the state, while other sister security agencies including the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) and Department of State Services (DSS) were also seeing parading the streets of major towns in the state.

Accreditation of voters was said to be delayed in some polling centres as some prospective voters loyal to the Minister of Interior, Mr Rauf Aregbesola protested against the composition of the electoral officers who were alleged to be serving councilors.

It was gathered that the electoral officers who presided over the election in Ede were confronted by some voters who challenged them of being serving councilors in the current administration led by Governor Oyetola who is also contesting the election.

Survey by Sunday Sun revealed that the primary election paralyzed commerical and social activities in many parts of the state as there was apprehension among the residents who were afraid of possible violence.

There had been rumours of violence and crisis before the election and this made many to lock their shops, while several people stayed indoor during the period of the election.