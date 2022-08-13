From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

There was tension in Osogbo, the Osun State capital, on Saturday as policemen and soldiers confronted were involved in an exchange of gunfire.

The incident that happened in Ajegunle/Old Garage area, created anxiety as traders scampered for safety.

Findings showed that some soldiers beat up a policeman over a cause, yet to be ascertained, hence the quarrel.

The incident, according to sources, forced policemen from Dugbe Police Division to descend on the soldier.

It was gathered that the policemen rescued their officer from the soldier and this led to an exchange of gunshots.

A resident of the area said, “we all run away when they started shooting because it was like a war zone.”

Police spokesperson Yemisi Opalola confirmed the incident.

She said the matter has been resolved and peace has returned to the area.

