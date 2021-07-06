From Gyang Bere Jos

There is palpable tension in Jol and Kwi communities in Riyom Local Government Area of Plateau State following the alleged destruction of farmland worth N1billion by suspected Fulani herdsmen.

The incident which occurred on Sunday night, left several farmers in pains and anguish as they continue to count their losses.

A member of Kwi community, Ezekiel Pam, whose maize was destroyed on several hectares of farmlands, weeps profusely when he sighted his crops which were cut down by the herders.

“This is heartless, how can people use cutlass to cut down maize that will feed the entire nation? I can’t comprehend the idea behind this. Our people needs help, governent to should take swift action by assisting this poor communities to avert famine.”

Member representing Riyom Constituency in the Plateau State House of Assembly, Hon. Timothy Dantong urged government to arrest those behind the evil act.

He noted that the anti-land grabbing law signed by the Plateau State Governor Simon Lalong is yet to take full effect as enforcement of the law has remained a mirage.

“Two days back, Fulani militias invaded my constituency and destroyed farmlands with crops, this has been the reason why we have had crisis in the past.

“The agenda of this militias is to take over lands that belong to the natives and that is our major concern and we appreciate the State Government for coming up with a bill that seek to prevent land grabbing in the state and unless we have an enforcement agency that will enforce those laws, our efforts as Government is useless.

“Right now the people in the grassroot have not felt the impact of that law. We have over 60 villages that have been taken over forcefully and the perpetrators are having a fill day, something urgent need to be done.” He said.

Dantong appealed to Plateau State Government to come to the aid of the communities as the act is capable of throwing the villagers in to famine.

