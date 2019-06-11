Tunde Omolehin, Sokoto

There is a heavy presence of security personnel in and around Sokoto State House of Assembly complex, where newly elected members are expected to be inaugurated Tuesday morning.

The inauguration follows state governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal’s proclamation of dissolution of the 8th House of Assembly with effect from June 11.

The 9th Assembly when inaugurated is expected to elect new Speaker, Deputy Speaker and other principal officers immediately.

Out of the 30 members elected during the just concluded general elections in the state, the All Progressive Congress (APC) has the majority of 16 to its fold, while the People Democratic Party (PDP) has only 14 members despite wining the governorship position.

Daily Sun arrived the complex situated along Kaduna Road at about 8:30 am, observing a large number of party supporters drawn from both leading political parties – APC and PDP – waiting at the main entrance gate to access the complex.

Security personnel including the Police, DSS and Nigeria Civil Defense Corps (NSDC) moved to control the crowd’s agitations, who tried to force their way into the complex.