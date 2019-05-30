Our reporters

There is heavy security presence in the South East following the sit-at-home declared by pro-Biafran groups to honour their fallen heroes.

The army and police, which commenced joint operation show of force increased their presence in different parts of the zone at press time.

The joint security patrol team of Nigerian Army, Navy, Police, Civil Defence Corps, DSS and others, patrolled in a convoy of about 10 Hilux vans fully armed, along major roads and streets to scare those who might come out to cause trouble.

They patrolled along Upper Iweka, River Niger Bridgehead, Owerri Road, Niger Street, Awka Road, Nkpor old road in Anambra, among other places.

The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Haruna Mohammed had earlier in a statement called on members of the public to go about their normal businesses as the police were ready to protect them.

He said the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) still remained proscribed and its activities illegal, stressing that anybody arrested violating the law would be prosecuted according to the law of land.

Meanwhile, IPOB has vowed that no amount of intimidation, abductions, arrests, killings and concocted lies would stop the sit-at-home as Biafraland would be locked down.

Media and Publicity Secretary of IPOB, Emma Powerful, in a statement said they will continue to honour their fallen heroes who laid down their lives in the struggle.

In a related development, there are indications in Anambra that the IPOB order might succeed more than the previous ones.

Besides the support IPOB enjoys from the masses, especially non-elite, this year’s Remembrance Day for Biafran heroes falls on Ascension Day 9, day Christians remember the ascension of Jesus Christ into Heaven.

Every year, the Roman Catholic Christians take time off work or any business, saying the church forbids work on Ascension Thursday.

In Ebonyi, about 500 persons said to be members of IPOB, as part of their preparations for the sit-at-home, marched through some major roads in Abakaliki, the state capital.

Human and vehicular movements were reportedly paralysed momentarily along Afikpo Road to Vanco Junction through the popular Ogoja Road and down towards Onuebonyi.

The pro-Biafra group, eyewitnesses said, marched from Spera-In-Deo Junction, passed through the aforesaid major roads and headed towards Abakaliki Rice Mill.

Commissioner of Police in the state, Awosola Awotinde, told Daily Sun that the police alongside other security agencies in the state which included the Directorate of State Services and the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) had held a show of strength movement round the state.

He disclosed that about 100 Biafra flags hoisted by the members of the IPOB have been mopped up by the police and would not relent in ensuring that the pro-Biafra group did not have a field day.

In Imo, the Movement for the Actualisation of the Sovereign States of Biafra (MASSOB) has waved off the directive of the Inspector General of Police to his men to be at alert to stop the sit-at -home order. It described the IGP’s order it as a waste of time.

Leader of MASSOB, Uchenna said the massive deployment of the security men would all be in futility because no rally, procession of any kind would be held by his members.

In Aba, Abia State, security has been beefed up.

Commissioner of Police, E. Ene Okon, warned IPOB not to attempt to molest people going about their normal businesses.

IPOB leader’s younger brother, Prince Emma Kanu, said even if the military and police decided to relocate their headquarters to the South East and South south zones, it will make no difference as the sit-at-home must be observed.

As residents of Enugu State are set to join the sit-at-home, the police commissioner, Balarabe Suleiman, has urged members of the public to disregard the order, reminding IPOB that it has no power to declare a public holiday.

All the vehicles coming in and out of the state are being searched in a bid to track down suspected members of the separatist groups.

Meanwhile, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, other Igbo organisations and pro-Biafra groups, have differed on how they would mark the Biafra Remembrance Day today.

Daily Sun gathered that the Alaigbo Development Foundation (ADF) in collaboration with the Association of South East Town Unions (ASETU) has galvanised people for total compliance to the sit-at-home order.

Onubogu, who last weekend replaced the late Dr. Dozie Ikedife as Chairman, Board of Trustees (BOT) of ADF was Dim Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu’s aide during the 30-month civil war. As at yesterday evening, many people had arrived Enugu from parts of Igboland to participate in the programme.

The programme of events released by the Customary Government of IPOB indicated that the coalition of Biafra groups will address the press by 10am in Enugu before proceeding to the Rocks Cathedral.

Information released by Emeka Emekesiri, on behalf of the groups, said there should be free movement in the region to enable people be part of the Enugu activities.

Many people have expressed concern that South East governors were yet to take interest in observance of the day.

However, former governorship aspirant on the platform of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) in Imo State, Dr. Sam Amadi said he would take to the social media, today, to display his ‘Igboness.’

“We have noted that some pro-Biafran groups have instructed their members to sit at home on that day. We respect their choice to commemorate the day by sitting at home but we advise them to sit at home and never interfere with other people who will exercise their freedom to move around and attend our celebration at the Rocks Cathedral, Enugu for the great event.”

“The coalition of pro-Biafran groups shall hold a press conference in Enugu in the morning of May 30, and move to Rocks Cathedral for the celebration. Thus, there shall be movement on that day as some people shall come from various places to attend the event at the Rocks Cathedral, Ogui Enugu.

“This commemoration is a cultural event anchored upon our customary law, it is a day we shall remember our history, mourn our dead and tell our children and grandchildren our stories by ourselves.

“We request for your corporation and enjoin everybody to keep the peace,” Emekesiri stated.

ADF had after its joint council meeting with the town unions in Enugu last weekend, urged Ndigbo to adorn black clothes and bands as a mark of respect for their fallen heroes.

A communiqué by ADF President, Prof. Uzodinma Nwala and National Secretary, Prof. Nath Aniekwu also asked communities to sound their local gongs or Ikoro and gun salutes.

They also urged that the observance should be a matter of choice. “Ndigbo are enjoined to observe that day in solemn remembrance of all those who died during the Biafra war (Biafrans and friends of Biafra) and other periods in defence of our dignity, life and freedom. The forms of celebration should depend on local situations and should include sit-at-home based on choice, religious services, lectures; wearing of black dresses and/or black bands, etc, communities should sound their local gongs or Ikoro and gun salutes in memory of our dead heroes,” their communiqué stated.

“Instead of complaining about the governors, what can we do about memorialising tomorrow (today)? I will wear band and stay at home (my office). I will declare it on Twitter and Facebook that I fully endorse Igbo Day of remembrance,” he said.

The President of Billie Human Rights Initiatives, Dr. Innocent Amadi has urged people of the South East to ignore the sit-at-home as ordered by the Nnamdi Kanu-led IPOB.

He said the people should go about their illegitimate businesses, stressing that the order was unnecessary.

“What is the essence of asking people to stay to sit at home, it is only jobless people that can obey this order, rather, what we should be doing is to educate our youths on the issues confronting Igbo and not asking people to sit at home.”

An Igbo spiritual leader and proprietor of Rojeny Games Village, Oba, Anambra State, Chief Rommy Ezeonwuka has warned MASSOB and IPOB members or any other group against violence in the name of observing the order.

Ezeonwuka said security operatives would not be blamed if they react to any violent act capable of disrupting peace in any part of Igbo land.

He noted that those being remembered were people who died for the emancipation of the Igbo, saying it should not warrant any demonstration that could lead to loss of any soul.

He said the declaration could be observed at homes, altars being prayerful at churches and to be seen as a period for sober reflection.

An eyewitness, Chibuzo Aniukwu, who operates Keke NAPEP told Daily Sun that he saw the pro-Biafra members whom he identified as members of IPOB. He narrated that they wore attire which depicted the colour of Biafra flag and also carried the flag itself.

“We saw a crowd of the members of IPOB matching through the roads with flag saying that they want Biafra. They matched through Afikpo Road. We were here working. They were so many; from 500 to 1,000 persons.

“Their attire is Biafra colour. If you look at them you will know it is Biafra people. They were not wearing any cloth on top but wore black trousers. They had Biafra flags”, he narrated.

This movement of the pro-Biafra group came barely 72 hours after various security agencies threatened to deal with the pro-Biafra groups if they ever disturb public peace.

The leadership of the market, motorcycle operators, and transport companies have disagreed over the observance of sit-at-home order issued by IPOB members

While the leadership of these organisations said they would open for business, many of their members who spoke to our correspondent said that they would honour the sit-at-home order.

The manager of Peace Mass Transit in Abakaliki, Onah Chukwunonso, told Daily Sun that the transport company would open for business.

Chairman of Abakaliki (Abakpa) Main Market Traders Association (AMMTA), Eze Christopher, said point blank that the market would be opened for business. He said IPOB had through one of their agents sent him a letter demanding that the market should be closed but said he would not listen to them.

Likewise, the State Chairman of Motorcycle Transport Union (MTUN), Paulinus Attam, said their members would operate. He said that their members are free to operate or stay back home.