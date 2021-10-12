There was tension in parts of Umuahia, the Abia State capital, yesterday, as gunmen stormed the city to enforce the sit-at-home order.

It was learnt that the gunmen invaded the capital city from the Uzuakoli axis of the state, and started shooting indiscriminately to disperse people who came out for the day’s business. The gunmen forced some people who went to work in some establishments to return home.

The action of the gunmen, believed to be hoodlums, spread like wildfire to the entire city, causing pandemonium as people scampered for safety. Shop owners, who had earlier opened for business, were forced to shut down, while commercial buses and tricycle operators immediately withdrew their services, leaving tens of passengers hurrying home to be stranded. Banks and other public institutions were also shut down yesterday. Schools and filling stations which opened in the morning hours shut down after the gunmen struck.

However, after about two hours, few shops which had closed reopened, and commercial vehicles returned to the roads to provide skeletal services to commuters.

In Aba, the commercial city remained a ghost town, as there was total compliance to the sit-at-home order. The gates of schools, banks and filling stations were locked as school children and their teachers stayed at home.

In Abakaliki, the Ebonyi state capital, and many parts of the State, business and commercial centres, yesterday, opened for services as the state continued to bounce back from the effects of months of compliance with the sit-at-home order on Mondays.

Yesterday, except for the popular Mechanic Village and building materials market, all other markets in the state capital opened for buying and selling. Also, banks in the state capital opened and attended to customers.

Daily Sun moved round the city and observed that filling stations within the capital city were open for businesses. Motorcycle and tricycle operators were seen on the streets conveying people to their various destinations.

Government offices at Ochudo Centenary City and Old Government House were also bubbling with people and government officials were everywhere doing their normal official duties.

A joint security patrol team in a convoy were seen patrolling round the capital city to maintain law and order.

There was no incident of attack or killings in any part of the state as at the time of filling this report.

