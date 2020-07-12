Gabriel Dike

There is palpable tension in the University of Lagos (UNILAG), Akoka, over the Governing Council meeting proposed to hold on Wednesday, in disregard of the Coronavirus pandemic still ravaging the country.

Another major reason for the tension is the insistence of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) UNILAG Branch, that the Chairman, Governing Council, Dr. Wale Babalakin will not be allowed into the campus based on the vote of no confidence passed on him by the congress of the union early this year.

On March 11, the union passed a vote of no confidence and also declared him persona non grata on the campus. Same day, ASUU members followed up their resolution with a protest march round the campus.

Confirming the present situation on campus, an internal council member told Sunday Sun that it was wrong to fix the meeting in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic ravaging the country, stressing that most of the members of the council would come from outside to participate in the in-person meeting.

His words: ‘Many of the council members are above 60 years and would come from different states. Some may have underlining health issues and before getting to UNILAG, they will come in contact with many people.’’

Similarly, a former council member wondered why the governing council chairman would schedule a meeting at this critical time when COVID-19 is still spreading like wildfire. Some members will come from Kano, Gombe and Abuja. That is why staff are uncomfortable with the meeting.”

Meanwhile, ASUU UNILAG in a statement signed by the branch chairman, Dr. Dele Ashiru, condemned what the union described as “a surreptitious council meeting” summoned by Babalakin to hold next week.

Ashiru reminded the university community and the general public that the vote of no confidence passed on Dr. Babalakin, which also declared him persona non grata for the cancellation of the convocation ceremonies occasioned by him has not been vacated by the congress.