From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

Tension is mounting again as the House of Representatives resume consideration of the Electoral Act Amendment Bill.

The deputy speaker, Idris Wase, who chairs the Committee of the Whole, at the resumption of consideration of the clause-by-clause of the bill, at about 11.38 had started from clause 54.

However, the deputy minority leader, Toby Okechukwu, quickly raised a point of order.

Okechukwu noted that clause 52, which deals with transmission of results, has not been addressed.

According to him, there was a motion on Thursday, calling for a division over the clause 52. He added that motion has not been addressed.

However, Wase retorted “there wasn’t a motion for division. I don’t want you to repeat it again.”

The development has made the House into a rowdy session, again.

