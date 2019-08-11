Christopher Oji

A youth corps member, Cynthia Amarchi Nwawuike who left Ibadan to Lagos has not returned home. Following her mysterious disappearance, her family members have cried to the police and other security agencies to help them find her. Amarachi, 25, boarded a vehicle from Ibadan to Lagos to spend weekend with her parents on March 15 but since then has not been seen.

The Political Science graduate of the University of Lagos who was undergoing her National Youth Service in Akure, Ondo State, was said to have boarded a commercial vehicle at Iwo road on the faithful day. However, her friends who looked forward to hearing from her after arriving her parent’s home in Ikorodu, Lagos, were astounded when constant calls to her telephone did not elicit any response.

In an attempt to trace her, her worried friends were said to have resorted to Facebook to trace her parents and, luckily, they succeeded. Similarly, the shocking news of her disappearance disclosed by her friends triggered off serious tension in the family of six.

Her mother, Mrs. Constance Nwawike, a primary school teacher who narrated the family ordeals in tears said: “On the fateful day, I called my daughter’s number but it was switched off. I thought it was a network challenge. I didn’t call again. On Monday, I called the number again but there was no response. I continued for three days without response. I then alerted my husband. It brought tension to everybody in the family.

“The entire household was in tears and even my younger daughter expressed surprise that her elder sister, Cynthia, did not wish her well on her birthday which took place that weekend. Suddenly, somebody called from her service station and said that they were looking for her. Before I got the news, it was on a Friday, a week after that 15th of that month.

“The state coordinator also called and reported that they hadn’t seen her after she travelled home. Shocked at the unfolding drama, I also informed them that she did not return to our home in Ikorodu. When I made further inquiry, the coordinator said her friend, also a corps member, told them that she travelled to meet us in Lagos and since then, she had been calling her number without reply.

“I asked the man to give me the lady’s number. I talked to the lady and she said that she had been trying to reach me. In fact, that Saturday, I wasn’t myself. I went to Ikorodu police station and reported the case. They said that I should go to Ibadan because the lady made it known that she took Ibadan-Iwo road and when she got a vehicle going to Ikorodu straight, that they had conversation. She told her that she had boarded a bus going to Ikorodu and her friend said she wished her safe trip. Since then, she hasn’t seen her and hadn’t heard from her.

“We have gone as far as consulting the anti kidnapping squad and they told us that they have tracked her number in Kano. Anti-kidnapping unit told me later that they made some arrest and I asked how far but the policemen were being economical with the truth.

“Last week, I called them but they said that they would call me back but they didn’t call me back .I also reported the case at Osun State police command. They later invited me for interview but when I got there, they said I should connect them with the anti-kidnapping unit investigating the matter in Lagos which I did only for the police in Osun to say that they had been trying the telephone number of their colleagues in anti-kidnapping unit, Lagos without success. All my pleas to them to intensify efforts and locate my missing daughter fell on deaf ears. In fact, at a stage, the police in Osun told me point blank that their counterparts in Lagos did not want to relate with them over the case.

“I am appealing to the Inspector- General of Police, other security agencies, and members of the public to help me search for my daughter. We cannot be at peace until her whereabouts is known. Please, help me, I am devastated. The police are economical with the truth. Let the IGP wade in so that the police officers investigating the matter will open up on what is really happening.”