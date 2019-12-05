Enugu State Government has directed the 17 local government chairmen in the state to hand over administration to most senior officers in the councils following expiration of their tenure in December 4.

The Commissioner for Local Government Affairs, Mr Peter Okonkwo, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Enugu, yesterday, that the tenure of the chairmen lapsed by the midnight of Tuesday.

Okonkwo said that the former chairmen were directed to hand over to the Human Personnel Managers (HPMs) of the various councils, being the most senior officers. He said that the HPMs would hold forth pending when the state government would finally decide on the next line of action to take.

He, however, said that the state government was gearing up for a local government election, which would likely take place in February 2020.

Okonkwo said the Enugu State Independent National Electoral Commission (ENSIEC) had been directed to issue the 90-day statutory notice of election, following the expiration of the tenure of the elected chairmen.

“The out gone chairmen were directed to hand over to the HPMs of their various councils. They will hold forth pending when the state government will decide what happens next.