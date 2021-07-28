By Steve Agbota

A socio cultural group in the maritime sector, National Igbo Maritime Advocacy on Accountability and Leadership Group (NIMAALG) has issued a 14-day ultimatum for the President General (PG) of Association of Igbo Maritime Professionals in Nigeria (ASIMPIN), Ambassador, Damian Emeka Obianigwe and his executives to vacate office after eight years in office.

The ASIMPIN is made up of freight forwarders, customs brokers, licensed customs agents and transporters cut across all the Igbo nation in maritime sector, which include Enugu, Imo, Anambra, Abia, Ebonyi and Delta states respectively.

Convener of the NIMAALG, Osita Chukwu Patrick and other 10 members of Igbo Maritime practitioners who spoke with Daily Sun at Apapa yesterday, said the tenure of the the President General of ASIMPIN and his executives have expired years back, having been elected in 2012 for a tenure. The group urged the President General of the association to organise an election to bring in new executives to take charge of the affairs of the association in maritime industry, adding that failure to conduct a new election, the group will seek court action against the PG and his executives to vacate office.

However, NIMAALG expressed worries over the long stay of the PG in office after his two terms expired, adding that the situation has created major setback for the Igbo maritime body in the industry.

Convener of NIMAALG, Osita Chukwu said at various times, elders of the socio cultural group have used all avenue to approach the PG and his executives to vacate office after two tenures as president general of the association.

He said the PG he delivered initially because of the wrong and bad advisers, he was unable to continue with the quality will know him for thereby creating room for impunity.

“That impunity is no other thing that since after his own election and inauguration into office up to this moment, no one has talked about electing another executives or reelecting him again for second term because he has concurrently run for the second term, which the mandate has not been given to him by people of the association. “A lot of issues have already caused setback in the industry as a result of the fact that Igbos are not united in the system. Because of the disunity, which this vacuum of not bringing the Igbos in the maritime together to discuss the issue as it affects them has become a very worrisome situation.”

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars, click hereto apply today.