Romanus Ugwu, Abuja
Supporters of President Muhammadu Buhari and Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on Wednesday stormed the national secretariat of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Abuja, to demand the extension of the tenure of the Governor Mai Mala Buni-led APC Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee.
Under the platform of Buhari/Osinbajo Dynamic Support Group, the group took the solidarity walk to the secretariat bearing placards with various inscriptions in support of the Caretaker Committee.
Some of the inscriptions on the placards read: “Mai Mala-led Committee, best choice to reposition the party’, ‘support the current reforms in the APC’, ‘we support APC transformation for a better tomorrow’ among others.
The Buni’s committee was inaugurated in June, 2020, and saddled with the responsibility of administering the party’s affairs and to organise a national convention within six months following the dissolution of the Adams Oshiomhole led National Working Committee (NWC).
Speaking with newsmen during the solidarity rally, the group’s National Coordinator Usman Ibrahim cautioned party members against threatening the committee over planned tenure extension.
“We are all aware of the several crises within the party which cut across the states which if not handled carefully, are capable of tearing the party apart. But since the resumption of the caretaker committee, it has swiftly embarked on peace building, fence mending and reconciliation of the aggrieved party members.
“We urge the caretaker committee to remain focussed, undeterred and unrelenting in its determination to reposition the party better than it was, and to our fellow party faithful to give maximum support to the committee innovations.
“As committed and dedicated members of the the APC, we have observed with great admiration the magnificent reforms being championed by the Buni led caretaker committee which is giving the party a rejuvenating impact since coming on board,” he said.
APC Director of Administration, Suleiman Abubakar, who received the group on behalf of the party, promised that the Caretaker Committee would not disappoint the party assuring that it will prepare the party for victory ahead of the 2023 general elections.
