Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

Supporters of President Muhammadu Buhari and Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on Wednesday stormed the national secretariat of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Abuja, to demand the extension of the tenure of the Governor Mai Mala Buni-led APC Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee.

Under the platform of Buhari/Osinbajo Dynamic Support Group, the group took the solidarity walk to the secretariat bearing placards with various inscriptions in support of the Caretaker Committee.