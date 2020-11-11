Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

Supporters of President Muhammadu Buhari and Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, yesterday, stormed the national secretariat of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Abuja, to demand the extension of the tenure of the Governor Mai Mala Buni-led APC Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee.

Under the platform of Buhari/Osinbajo Dynamic Support Group, the group took the solidarity walk to the secretariat bearing placards with various inscriptions in support of the Caretaker Committee.

The committee was inaugurated in June, 2020, and saddled with the responsibility of administering the party’s affairs and to organise a national convention within six months following the dissolution of the Adams Oshiomhole led National Working Committee (NWC).

Speaking with newsmen, the group’s National Coordinator Usman Ibrahim cautioned party members against threatening the committee over planned tenure extension.

APC Director of Administration, Suleiman Abubakar, who received the group on behalf of the party, promised that the Caretaker Committee would not disappoint the party assuring that it will prepare the party for victory ahead of the 2023 general elections.