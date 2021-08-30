From Molly Kilete, Abuja

The National Security Adviser (NSA), Major General Babagana Monguno (retd), has debunked reports making the rounds that he was on war path with the Interim Administrator of the Presidential Amnesty Programme, Col. Milland Dixion Dikio (retd), over tenure extension, as unfounded.

Gen. Mungono described the report as false and concocted to stoke confusion and mislead the public.

Mungono, in a statement signed by the Head, Strategic Communication, in the

Office of the National Security Adviser, ZM Usman, said: “The attention of the Office of the National Security Adviser has been drawn to an online news report published on August 28, 2021, by pointblanknews.com, implying that the National Security Adviser and the Interim Administrator of the Presidential Amnesty Programme are ‘on war path over tenure extension’.

“The report is false and concocted to stoke confusion and mislead the public.

“Therefore, stakeholders across the Niger Delta, the public and the media are advised to disregard and dismiss the report as a spurious work of journalism. The amnesty beneficiaries are equally encouraged to continue to support the ongoing reform of the programme.

“For the avoidance of doubt, the Interim Administrator of the Presidential Amnesty Programme enjoys the full support and confidence of the National Security Adviser.”

