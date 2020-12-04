In a bold affirmation of its contribution to raising the levels of corporate productivity and expanding the opportunities available to professional freelancers, Terawork has emerged the Best Tech Startup and Best Freelance Marketplace at the Nigeria Technology Awards, which held in Lagos recently.

The firm empowers entrepreneurs in Nigeria by providing access to affordable flexible and competent workforce to grow their business.

Nigeria Technology Awards (NiTA) is organised annually to celebrate and reward technology entrepreneurs, innovators, inventors, academicians and key government policymakers in Nigeria. According to information provided by Beta Media, the organizer of the awards, the event aims to promote and commend the excellent achievements to which Nigeria technology professionals and organizations contribute towards building a sustainable economy using technology.

Speaking about the double recognition, Titi Taiwo, Chief Operation Officer (COO) at TERAWORK, said, “TERAWORK Prioritizes excellent performances internally and demands higher standards of delivery from its freelancer community as part of a commitment to helping businesses hiring competent independent experts through the platform to achieve commercial success by raising the quality standards of products and services with a strong focus on the bottom line”.