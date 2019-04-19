Chinwendu Obienyi

Terminal 3, a leading restaurant brand pioneering a revolution in the Nigerian fast food sector, has unveiled its outlet in Ogudu, Lagos state.

The grand launch of the restaurant was in line with its desire to offer customers the extraordinary dining and relaxation experience.

Speaking at the launch yesterday, Chairman, Terminal 3, Lekan Ajisafe, said the eatery was established to meet up with the needs and gaps which other eateries could notfill within the vicinity.

According to him, Terminal 3 is a well thought-out firm which was founded on entrepreneurship and innovations and designed to offer breakfast, lunch and dinner to all categories of persons.

“Terminal 3 encompasses a quick service restaurant (QSR), casual dining restaurant and lounge. The three- in -one restaurant is set to embark on an enterprising drive to deliver superior customer experience by redefining QSR in Nigeria,”

“We offer African, Chinese and continental dishes and we have all it takes to make our customers comfortable and secured, because our services, management and staff are second to none” he stressed.

Also speaking, the Chief Executive Officer of the firm, Olubunmi Ajisafe, stated that the Nigerian QSR industry is quite dynamic for which reason, Terminal 3 is competing through amazing innovation. In her words “we are proud and excited to open our outlet in a busy area like Ogudu and we are confident in our ability to provide customers with fresh and unique experiences,”

“Beyond our array of culinary delights, we offer a more contemporary environment that is welcoming and comfortable for everyone,” She added that the brand remains optimistic about its operations and will continue to position itself for upward growth in the industry whilst giving customers the kind of experience they deserve.

“We offer both indoors and outdoor services, trainings, free Wifi and other extra values and our quality control is the best, we also partner with local vendors and suppliers to auguement government’s efforts towards job creation.” she said.