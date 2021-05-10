From Uche Usim, Abuja

The International Container Terminal Services (ICTSI), a terminal operator has frowned at its reported affinity with Dangote Group, describing it total falsehood.

The company was erroneously linked as a proxy company owned by the Dangote Group in an alleged shady deal involving the suspended Managing Director of the Nigeria Ports Authority, NPA, Ms Hadiza Bala-Usman and the Dangote Group of Companies, has denied any affinity or relationship with Dangote Group.

A recent report by Sahara Reporters indicated that some coastline terminals, formerly operated by Integrated Logistics Services’ (INTELs) in Onne ports complex, Rivers State, were confiscated and subsequently awarded to Dangote Group through a proxy company, International Container Terminal Services (ICTSI) Nigeria Limited in 2020.

Describing the development as unfortunate, the Senior Vice President of ICTSI, Hans-Ole Madsen, in a statement stated that the company was neither owned or affiliated to Dangote Group in any way or form.

He said: ‘‘We would like to clarify that International Container Terminal Services inc (ICTSI) is a Philippine listed independent company engaged in the operation of 33 ports on 6 continents,’’ the statement read in part.

‘‘ICTSI ranks as a top-10 port operator in the world. ICTSI is not owned or in any way affiliated with the Dangote group of companies,’’ the statement read further.

ICTS was established in December 1987 in the Philippines and it is today a leading operator in its field. Soon after consolidating and strengthening its flagship operations at the Manila International Container Terminal, the company launched an international and domestic expansion programme and now operate in many countries across the world, employing more than 7,000 people.