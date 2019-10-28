All is set for the prestigious Terra Kulture Arena in collaboration with Oba_X and Moet Hennessy to light up Lagos with a costume and concept party tagged: “A Lagos Halloween”.

The party, which promises to be an epic one and will be attended by celebrities and socialites famous on the Lagos social scene, is slated for Thursday October 31 at the Terra Kulture Arena, Tiamiyu Savage, Victoria Island Lagos at 9pm.

According to the organisers in a media release issued Monday, the event will feature a star studded line-up of popular artistes, Nollywood actors, DJs, and fashion icons among others for a night of uncommon fun .

The all-night fun treat is a collaborative effort with a penchant to give participants a good time once every year to explore the glitz of Halloween.

The statement quoted one of the organizers, Mr. Oba_X, as describing A Lagos Halloween as a costume party where everyone can be himself or pretend to be someone else for a whole night.

Halloween also known as All Hallows’ Eve, or All Saints’ Eve, is a celebration observed in several countries on October 31, the eve of the Western Christian feast of All Hallows’ Day.

Although it has been over a decade since Halloween premiered in Nigeria, this time, however, it is coming in a grand and glamour-packed style to keep Lagosians abuzz for an entire night.

Adding that the Halloween Night in Lagos is about costumes, hoots, jigs, and twists for the hell of it, Oba_X enthused that some would dress up like their favourite artistes or like famous personalities, angels or animals.

One of the activities to accompany the day is cash prizes for the best five costumes.

The event promises to be filled with so much fun that it won’t be forgotten in a hurry.