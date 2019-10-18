Bolaji Okunola

In commemoration of the World Food Day, TerraCares4Naija initiative has uplifted underprivileged Hausa residents in Agege, Lagos.

Tropical General Investment (TGI) Group, producers of Terra seasoning Cubes, Big Bull rice, Renew starch, Shine all dishwashing liquid fed over 10,000 persons.

Giving Agarwal, Head of Marketing, TGI Distri, said the initiative is a tip of the iceberg, assuring that other greater plans were yet to be unfolded.

“I believe our best is yet to come. There would be increased access to quality free food in select communities by feeding tasty, nutritious meals and delicacies to more than 1,000 people every Saturday for the next 10 weeks across different parts of the state, till after the Christmas.

“TerraCares4Naija initiative is a way to reciprocate the overwhelming love and affection received by Terra Cubes and Big Bull Rice since inception.

“We aim at seeing a happy society through providing made in Nigeria foods, prepared with Terra seasoning cubes, which ingredients are sourced locally to add value to the economy,” he said.

Head of the Hausa community in Pen Cinema, Agege, Mr. Wakilu Abayomi Sunmonu, commended TGI for bringing such initiative to his community.