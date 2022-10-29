From Fred Itua, Abuja

The palpable tension in Abuja, following a terror alert released by the United States Government and the United Kingdom (UK), asking their citizens to leave the nation’s capital city, has assumed a worrisome dimension.

Residential estates in many parts of Abuja metropolis and the suburbs, have shut their gates to visitors and non-residents.

This is even as scared residents have locked their doors, with many malls, markets and other recreational centres deserted.

This is coming on the heels of an announcement by Julius Berger to shutdown operations until further notice, despite assurances by the Federal Government, downplaying the threat, saying that the country is safe.

In a statement sighted by our correspondent on Saturday, and signed by the company’s managing Dldirector and corporate security manager, Lars Bichter and Poul Nielsen respectively, the company advised its staff to avoid public premises during this weekend.

The statement read: “In response to the ongoing security concern within the FCT and Central Abuja.

“It is advised to avoid all public events within the FCT environment, including: Supermarkets, restaurants, hotels, bars, clubs and other areas where many meet. This advice is applicable from, 28.10.2022 in the evening until Monday, 31.10.2022 in the morning.

“It remains possible to move to other JBN work or residential locations throughout the weekend. Your safety is our primary concern.”

FCT Police public relations officer, DSP Josephine Adeh, said, in her response to the latest development, “I don’t know anything about it.”

Meanwhile, it was gathered that the alert level in the Territory has been raised, with roadblocks mounted in many parts, especially the periphery of Abuja, considered to be the exit and entry points.

A security source said there are fears that terrorists may likely launch their attacks this weekend, despite series of arrests already made by security agents.

The source said security agents have been recalled from neighbouring States to beef up the security in Abuja, until the various cells where the terrorists operate from are identified and neutralised.

The security source, however failed to reveal the flash points and soft spots, where likely attacks are expected