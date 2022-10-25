From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

In response to the report of possible terror attack on Churches, schools, markets and several other vulnerable places in Abuja and environs, the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has advised church leaders to take extra measures to fortify their environments against any external attack.

It also appealed to security operatives to wake up to the challenges of securing people’s lives and property to avoid the consequences of a resort to self-help.

CAN President, Archbishop Daniel Okoh, in a statement on Tuesday, asked Churches and by extension all Nigerians to be vigilant, and alert security agencies of any suspicious movements in their vicinities, while the church continue to pray for lasting peace and security in Nigeria.

“We must do whatever it takes to stop those plotting to eliminate innocent citizens anywhere in the country by brutal means, from achieving their ignoble objectives. They must not be allowed to continue their wickedness,” he charged.

Meanwhile, the CAN President called for a full-scale investigation into the unsuccessful assassination attempt on the General Overseer of Omega Fire Ministries International, Apostle Johnson Suleman, which resulted in the death of his aides.

He considered the unsuccessful assassination attempt on Apostle Suleman as a disturbing development and another attempt by evil doers to cause mayhem not only in Edo State, but also in the nation as a whole.

The CAN President suggested that all hands should be on deck to uncover the identities of those involved in the heinous crime and bring them to book.

He commiserated with the Omega Fire Ministries International and the families of those who lost their relatives in the ugly incident, and urged the Federal Government and the security agencies to see the incident for what it is, a sign of the nation’s wobbling security system, and act quickly to address the situation.