From Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

The Embassy of the United States, Abuja, has said that there is an elevated risk of terror attacks in Nigeria, specifically in Abuja.

In a security alert issued to its nationals, the United States Embassy said targets may include, but are not limited to, government buildings, places of worship, schools, markets, shopping malls, hotels, bars, restaurants, athletic gatherings, transport terminals, law enforcement facilities, and international organizations.

“The U.S. Embassy will offer reduced services until further notice,” the United States Embassy said.

The United States Embassy, however, advised its nationals to avoid all non-essential travel or movement, stay alert, avoid crowds and review their personal security plans and keep their cell phone charged in case of emergency, including carrying proper identification.