The Nigerian Army has vowed to deal with all adversaries terrorising the peace of the country. The army also said it has continued to review the security architecture and re-strategize to bridge gaps, as well as build the right fighting will for the threats.

Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General Faruk Yahaya, made this known at the opening of a seminar, “Intensifying Warriors’ Ethos,” in Abuja.

Represented by Chief of Policy and Plans (COPP), Major General Anthony Omozodje, he said: “The volatile and complex security emergencies facing the nation have necessitated the continuous review of the national security architecture to contain the threats.

“Varied acts of insurgency, terrorism, kidnapping and banditry from BHT, ISWAP to IPOB, ESN and other terrorist organizations has continued to pose substantive threats to the nation.

“Our troops have, however, continued to respond assiduously to contain and decimate all adversaries, in line with my maiden message on assumption of office that all adversaries of Nigeria must be defeated decisively. Thus, sustaining and insisting on a winning mentality must be inculcated into all troops.”

Yahaya said the seminar, put together by the Department of Transformation and Innovation, was “aimed at boosting the fighting spirit of personnel deployed in the North East and other operational theatres across Nigeria.”

“This seminar is coming at a time the adversaries have changed their tactics and are focused on kidnapping for ransom, attacking the nation’s critical infrastructure such as rail lines, power lines, communication networks, airports, etc, which is intended to cause paralysis in the country. To address these threats, it has become expedient to review the current security architecture and re strategize to bridge observed gaps, as well as build the right fighting will for the threats.”

Chief of Transformation and Innovation, Major General Charles Ofoche, said the seminar was organised to brainstorm and proffer practicable ways of imbibing the warrior’s ethos in troops, which encompasses the will, zeal and spirit to fight to the end: “The re-invigoration of the fighting will is essential in building a formidable 21st century army.

“This will not only boost the attainment of Nigerian Army missions, but also effectively propel the cardinal pillars of Chief of Army Staff’s command philosophy hinged on professionalism, readiness, administration and cooperation. Furthermore, it is expected to inspire the Nigerian Army to strive for better output in terms of operational effectiveness.”

Makinde lauds armed forces for curbing insecurity

Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, has commended the Armed Forces of Nigeria (AFN) for their sacrifice and efforts at curbing insecurity in the country.

He told the visiting Chief of Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Oladayo Amao, at Government House, Agodi, Ibadan, Oyo State “I will always say that our security agencies often perform a thankless job. No one remembers them when there is peace, but people begin to ask what they are doing once there is a breach. So, let me say thank you.”

At the groundbreaking of the new 58-hectare NAF Base, Ajia, Ibadan, the governor stated that the base was part of his overall vision to engineer a modern Oyo State: “When completed, this base will improve the operational reach of the NAF in Oyo State and enhance crisis response time. Oyo State will also have the bragging rights of hosting the permanent site of one of Nigeria’s air force bases.”

He donated N500 million to kick-start its construction. He praised Amao for his achievements since assuming office, assuring him of his administration’s commitment in partnering with the NAF for a better civil-military relationship and improved security in the state.

Amao traced NAF’s presence in the state with the establishment of the 671 NAF Detachment, Ibadan, in March 1992, to provide operational support to NAF aircraft operating in the South-West as well as contribute to the internal security architecture of Oyo State, among other functions.

He said: “The detachment has been without a permanent site and personnel have had to grapple with the challenge of residing in dispersed locations within Ibadan. This posed some operational and administrative constraints and the readiness and responsiveness of the unit to security challenges in the state.

“It is thus heart-warming that the Oyo State government found it expedient to provide the NAF with the 58-hectare expanse of land to serve as permanent site for the construction of structures for the NAF base, Ibadan.

“With the establishment of this base, the NAF will be able to extend operational reach to enhance internal security operations in the South-West. Currently, the high density of air traffic operating on daily basis from Murtala Mohammed International Airport, Ikeja, inhibits military conduct of air operations in the region.

“This new base will therefore serve as a suitable alternate to Lagos airfield for the Nigerian Air Force to launch air operations in the region seamlessly and more efficiently.”

NAF seeks collaboration with surveyor-general to boost operations

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF), has solicited collaboration with the Office of the Surveyor General of the Federation (OSGoF) in skills and data collection to aid security operations in the country.

Chief of Air Intelligence, Air Vice Marshal Abubakar Liman, made the appeal when he visited the Surveyor General of the Federation (SGoF), Abdulganiyu Adeyemi Adebomehin, in Abuja.

While soliciting synergy of relevant authorities, especially at this time when the country is bedevilled with various security challenges, he reminded Nigerians that “security is everyone’s business” and called for support from all.

He said: “OSGoF has a critical role to play in the counterinsurgency, anti-banditry and other internal security operations by the military because of its expertise, skills and data required to assist the NAF.

“The OSGoF, an apex mapping arm responsible for implementing the survey coordination act of the country, has continued to support the Nigerian armed forces succeed in their operations.”

He told the delegation that OSGoF produced navigational charts for the Nigerian College of Aviation Technology, Zaria, which was certified by the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority, and has acquired more sophisticated equipment and unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and a digital printing outfit.

COAS inspects weapons recovered from terrorists in Sambisa

Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General Faruk Yahaya, has commended officers and soldiers engaged in the counter-terrorism war for their bravery and recovery of heavy artillery weapons from Boko Haram and other criminal groups.

He spoke while inspecting recovered weapons by troops of Sector 1, Operation Hadin Kai. Weapons recovered included personal rifles, support weapons and magazines.

Others were one Eagle main battle tank, one 155mm Bofor artillery gun, one 122mm gun, two 105mm guns, MOWAG armoured personnel carrier, VBL, Spartan mine resistance anti-ambush patrol vehicle, gun truck, Canter truck, two AK-47 rifles and one AK-74 rifle.

Several medical equipment and improvised explosive device-making materials were equally recovered from the terrorists.

He commended the troops for the discovery of the wreckage site of the NAF aircraft that crashed in March 2021.

He also lauded the theatre commander, Joint Task Force in the North East, OPHK, Major General Christopher Musa, unit and formation commanders as well as troops of OPHK.

He urged them not to relent in their efforts in the fight against the marauding elements of insurgents in the North East.

A visibly elated COAS told the troops: “When you are commended, you are also challenged to do more. And when you have set a record, then you have set a standard that you cannot go below. To whom much is given, much is expected.”

He was equally briefed on the situation of the ongoing operations Desert Sanity and Lake Sanity.

Land Forces Simulation Centre holds training to boost capacity

A five-day training workshop on simulation technology to boost the training needs of the Nigerian armed forces, security agencies and ministries, department and agencies (MDA) has ended in Abuja.

It was organised by the Land Forces Simulation Centre, Nigeria (LFSCN), aimed at repositioning the centre and bridging gaps in simulation training in the Nigerian Army, with a view to optimising modern simulation technologies.

Chief of Training, Major General A.B. Ibrahim, said: “One of the cardinal objectives of establishing the LFSCN is to enhance operational performance of Nigerian Army personnel through conceptual planning and the use of simulation systems across all levels of command.

“I have no doubt in my mind that, having conducted battalion and brigade simulation exercises in the first quarter of this year’s training cycle, this centre is well positioned to achieve its objectives.

“I am aware that the battle decision-making tool currently being used in the centre is the Masa Sword software. This software, which is versatile and robust, has enabled the centre to effectively conduct the simulation trainings carried out this year.

“This workshop is expected to create simulation training awareness among stakeholders as well as effectively position the centre to employ simulation technology to meet the training needs of the NA, AFN and security agencies as well as MDAs.

“It is imperative for all participants to pay attention in order to derive maximum benefit from the workshop. The envisaged constructive outcomes from this workshop will contribute immensely to professionalism and readiness that are inclusive as cardinal pillars of the Chief of Army Staff’s vision to have a professional Nigerian Army ready to accomplish assigned missions within a joint environment in the defence of Nigeria.”

Director-general of the centre, Major General F.O. Omoigui, said the workshop, with the theme “Using Simulation Technology in Addressing Contemporary Security Challenges in Nigeria,” has not only become a veritable tool for armed forces across the globe to develop tactical, strategic and doctrinal solutions, but affords users the unique training experiences and at the same time saving time and resources.

He said: “Military endeavours in fields such as ground, maritime, air warfare, paramilitary activities, crisis and disaster management, have benefited immensely from simulation trainings.

“It is in view of this that this workshop will seek to address identified gaps in simulation training in the Nigerian Army (NA) with a view to optimising modern simulation technologies.

“The LFSCN was established to enhance operational efficiency of the Nigerian Army through development of simulation facilities for realistic training through Workshops such as this.

“The centre has conducted one Battalion SIMEX as well as one Brigade SIMEX in the course of the 2022 training year.

“For instance, the centre has the capability to conduct simulation exercises in internal security operations for the NPF, DSS and the NSCDC, while also carrying out simulation exercises in disaster management and election violence for NEMA as well as INEC respectively.”