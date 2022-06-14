From Desmond Mgboh, Kano

The Federal Government, Tuesday in Kano, lamented that the rising incident of banditry and terrorism in different parts of the country is aggravating the problem of out – of school children in Nigeria.

Speaking at the opening ceremony of a two – day meeting of UBEC Management and the Executive Chairmen of SUBEBs, the Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu regretted that both incidents have left many schools in ruins and have made it impossible for a large number of school age population to attain their educational goals.

The Minister, who was represented at the occasion by the Executive Secretary of UBEC, Dr. Hamid Boboy,i also listed the COVID-19 pandemic as a factor that had led to the shutting down of schools across the country for quite some time.

He, however, stressed that despite the three major challenges, the education community and relevant stakeholders have remained committed to salvaging the situation.

Adamu recalled that during the pandemic, the Federal Government, within a short time, put in place an e- learning portal, which was later complimented by the UNICEF supported Learning Passport.

“It is also heartwarming to see the resuscitation of Open and Distance Learning through radios and Television , embarked upon by almost all the states in the Federation with the support of UBEC” he stated

He disclosed further that the Federal Government, through the World Bank Supported- Better Education Service Delivery for All, has released over N107 billion to states with a view to addressing the out- of- school phenomenon, adding that arrangements were currently being made to transfer the sum of N89 billion to support the program at the state level.

He reiterated the commitment of the Federal Government in addressing other aspects of education in the country, insisting that only recently, the President had signed into law the Harmonised Retirement Age for Teachers in Nigeria as well as the Teachers Act

These new laws, he noted, were aimed at safeguarding the career and welfare of teachers and elevating the status of the teaching profession with the ultimate aim of ensuring that students acquire quality life sustaining education.

The Governor of Kano State, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, appreciated the efforts of the Federal Government in the education sector even as he recalled that his administration had introduced Free and Compulsory Basic and Secondary Education in attempt to address the issue of access to education.

Represented by his deputy, Nasiru Yusuf Gawuna, he admitted the introduction of Free Education in the state had placed a huge cost on the resources of the state but assured that the state government would not only facilitate access to education for all but would ensure that the highest quality of education was made available to students in the state.

