From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

The Senator representing Kaduna North Senatorial District, Suleman Abdu Kwari has said that Wednesday’s plenary that led to the passage of the bill on terrorism has dealt another blow to terror acts in Nigeria.

A statement by the lawmaker, who is also the Chairman Senate Committee on Anti-corruption and Financial Crimes, recalled the commitment of current Senate to its Legislative Anti-corruption Strategy ( LACS 2021), through which he sponsored bills on “Money Laundering Prevention and Prohibition, Proceeds of Crime Management, Public Interest Disclosure (Whistleblower) Witness Protection and Terrorism Prevention Amendment”.

The lawmaker, in the statement, also recalled how he made an undertaking during the “ICRG Joint Task Force Meeting on the AML/CFT programme” in the United Kingdom on November 2nd, 2021 to ensure that all pending required sector-specific legislations will will be passed”.

Senator Kwari thanked the leadership of the Senate, “especially Senator Ahmed Ibrahim Lawan, as well as my distinguished colleagues for their unwavering support throughout the legislative process”.

The lawmaker also expressed confidence that “with the passage of those Bill’s, Nigeria will be on course to exit the ICRG Review Process”.