President Muhammadu Buhari and British Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, yesterday, appraised the war against terrorism in Nigeria, and agreed that the judicial process be allowed to run its course.

A statement by Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, said both leaders reached the agreement while holding bilateral talks at the sidelines of the Global Education Summit in London.

He said the two leaders acknowledged it was important that the judicial process runs without interference, no matter who was involved.

Adesina also disclosed that President Buhari briefed the British Prime Minister on Nigeria’s power needs and efforts being made to resolve poor power supply, as well as initiatives geared at achieving food security.

He also reviewed the security situation in the different regions of the country, while Johnson pledged Britain’s preparedness to lend a helping hand.

“We are available to help,” he said.

The two leaders equally discussed how to increase trade between the two countries, develop solar and wind power, leadership of the Commonwealth going forward and other matters of mutual interest.

Meanwhile, President Buhari has welcomed support from the Commonwealth in diverse areas of needs and challenges.

The president spoke during bilateral meeting with Commonwealth Secretary General, Baroness Patricia Scotland, on the sidelines of the Global Education Summit holding in London, United Kingdom.

Buhari said Nigeria was doing a lot to address food security through heavy investment in agriculture and security issues confronting the country in different regions.

Baroness Scotland said the Commonwealth had developed programmes on agribusiness, adding value to agriculture products for young people to get involved, climate change, criminal justice reforms, police reforms, and security, inviting Nigeria to benefit from technical assistance that can be provided.

She said since president Buhari is champion for anti-corruption in Africa, the Commonwealth has developed anti-corruption benchmark tools, and would like to work with Nigeria in both public and private sectors.

Other areas the Commonwealth could assist, according to Baroness Scotland, include countering violent extremism, trade, and modalities to implement the African Continental Free Trade Agreement.

