From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has pledged more Nigeria’s collaboration with all her neighbours in the fight against terrorism.

According to a statement by Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, Buhari was reacting to the recent killing of 137 Nigeriens by Boko Haram and Islam in West Africa, (ISWA).

President Buhari called his Nigerien counterpart, Mahamadou Issoufou, on phone, to sympathize with him and citizens of the neighbouring country over terrorist attacks.

He condemned the terrorist’s attacks, describing it as heinous.

“Our deepest and heartfelt condolences to the families of victims and people of Niger Republic. Nigeria stands with all her neighbours in the fight against terrorism,” he said.

The statement revealed that Buhari and Issoufou had agreed to strengthen sub-regional security as a way to push back against Boko Haram and Islam in West Africa, ISWA’s worrisome assertiveness in sub- Sahara and Sahel regions.