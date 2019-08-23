Aloysius Attah, Onitsha

Leader of Movement for the Actualization of the Sovereign State of Biafra and Biafra Independence Movement, MASSOB – BIM, Chief Ralph Uwazuruike, has again faulted the terrorism allegation charges preferred against the 26 Detained members of the organisation in Anambra State by the Police Command, Headquarters, Awka..

The Police in the state had on the 21st, 22nd , 23rd and 29th of May this year arrested BIM MASSOB members in Umunze, Onitsha and Aguata in Anambra State for allegedly being in possession of Biafra flags.

A car belonging to Mr. Eze Ogbonnaya Michael was also removed by the JTF-led by Mr. John Obuagbaka and taken to Area Command Office, Onitsha without the consent of its owner . The car was parked in his welding workshop along Obodoukwu Road/former Ejinkeonye motors. Uwazuruike said the Police prosecution counsel, Nwano Anayo Amuzie had erred in his position where he claimed that the MASSOB-BIM members committed an offence punishable under section 33(1) (a) and Section 2(3) (i) of the terrorism (Prevention) Act Laws of the Federation 2011.