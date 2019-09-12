Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, will lead the Nigerian delegation to the ministerial meeting of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) Heads of State and Government on fight against terrorism holding in Burkina Faso. The theme of the extraordinary summit is ‘Fight Against Terrorism.’

The summit, according to the spokesperson, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ferdinand Nwonye, is scheduled for Thursday, September 12, 2019, in Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso.

Nwonye, said President Muhammadu Buhari would however attend the summit of the ECOWAS Heads of State and Government slated for Saturday, September 14, 2019.

ECOWAS said the summit in Burkina Faso would deliberate on the growing threats of terrorism in the region. “The meeting is to reaffirm the determination of ECOWAS member states to work collectively to prevent and more efficiently, combat terrorism, strengthen cooperation and coordination and redefine priority areas for member states,” ECOWAS said.