Zika Bobby & Uche Usim, Abuja

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), yesterday, distanced itself from viral media reports where it purportedly warned its officers and men about possible attacks by Boko Haram terrorists.

Public Relations Officer of Customs, Joseph Attah, said the memo widely quoted as the source of the story did not emanate from the Service.

While the Defence Headquarters has since reassured Nigerians of adequate security at all times, Attah emphasised that sensitive information that borders on national security could not have been communicated to relevant units in such a loose manner by the Service.

He recalled that this was not the first time falsehood had been published about auction sales, recruitment etc using the NCS.

Attah urged the public to be circumspect in plucking unverified information from the social media as it could be catastrophic.

The refuted memo,l titled; Re: Intelligence on national security” dated August 20, 2020 and purportedly signed by the Comptroller, Enforcement of Customs headquarters, H.A Sabo, put the officers and men on high alert as intelligence reports reveal that Boko Haram terrorists have flooded the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja and are planning to carry out coordinated attacks on five identified locations.

It read: “Information reaching the Comptroller-General of Customs (CGC) reveals the existence of Boko Haram Terrorist Camps (BHT”s) in and around the Federal Capital Territory.

“Further reports have it that they are planning to attack some selected targets within the territory. They are reported to have set up their camps in the following identified enclaves:

“Kunyam Bush along airport road off DIA Staff Quarters-Abuja; Robochi/Gwagwalada Forest; Kwaku forest, Kuje, Abuja; Unaisha forest in Toto Local Government of Nasarawa State and Gegu forest, close to Idu town in Kogi State.

“Consequently, you are to be at alert and security conscious of your environment at all times. Ensure wide circulation please.”

Copied in the circular were the Zonal coordinators; Office of the Customs Area Controllers; Office of all CC Marine commands; office of CC FOU, A, B, C, and D; office of Coordinators operation Ex-Swift Response; Office of Coordinators CGC Strike Force; and office of the CC, Customs police.