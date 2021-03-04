From Gyang Bere, Jos

‘Even the devil is ashamed of what is happening,’ were the words of Most Reverend Benebo Fubara-Manuel, the President of the Christian Council of Nigeria (CCN), speaking of the rise in terrorism, killings and general insecurity in the country.

The Reverend observed that the country’s current internal security crisis has led to a sharp division between Northern and Southern Nigeria, leading to the migration of peoples and businesses to safer areas.

Rev Fubara-Manuel made the remarks in Jos during a capacity-building workshop for religious leaders on vulnerabilities of people on the move (migrants/Internally Displaced Persons) organised in collaboration with the World Council of Churches (WCC) through the Ecumenical HIV and AID initiative and advocacy (EHAIA).

He said humanitarian workers and government officials were also trained on how to provide support for migrants and Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) wallowing in most parts of Nigeria.

‘Today, the face of terrorism is so ugly that even the devil is ashamed of what is happening. When you see the impunity in which people kill their fellow human beings with ease and go back drinking and sleeping without worry,’ he said.

‘People move because of the evil of terrorism. Insecurity has taken a new face, we live in a face of senseless terrorism when you find a group of terrorists that enjoy killing children and women and completely destroying villages.

‘People move for fear of religious conflicts… so many businesses from the North have moved back to the South and so many businesses from the South have moved back to the North because they do not feel safe.’

Rev Fubara-Manuel mentioned inter-tribal conflict and community land feuds, saying that the Church is overburdened and at the receiving end of the insecurity.

CCN General Secretary Rev Evans Oyemara said the workshop would dwell on the role of the Church in reducing the suffering of displaced persons in communities across Nigeria.

‘Nigeria is passing through a lot of challenges and people, particularly those who are displaced, are suffering because their welfare has been totally neglected.

‘In such a situation, the church cannot abandon them. We try in our little way to come to their aid,’ the Reverend said.

He decried the high rate of poverty in the country and said that the training would equip religious leaders with ways to complement government efforts in improving the conditions of ordinary Nigerians.