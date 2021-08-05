By Henry Uche

A former deputy governor of Central Bank of Nigeria, Obadiah Mailafia has unequivocally maintained that the federal government of Nigeria is working against the freedom of citizens from the entanglement of different terrorists groups in the north in particular.

The erstwhile deputy governor who made this known in AIT on ‘State of The Nation’ said, this is evident following the body language of this administration which has been fingered aiding insurgency in the country through the instrumentality of the military and other State actors.

According to him, the act of ordering the broadcast section of the media industry to profile and downplay their reportage on terrorists’ activities in the country is a clear and direct support to terrorists, noting that incessant attacks on the media is a direct antagonism of what the Holy Logos of God says: “We shall Know the truth and only the truth shall set us free,”

“For striving to deny citizens the truth about activities and events going on in the country is an act of wickedness. We must know the truth and only the Truth shall set us free. Today this administration is doing everything to keep us in darkness. They don’t want us to know how over 3 million people have been displayed, over 1 million killed and other atrocities.

“Nigeria today is a Land of sorrow, full of blood and tears. We have heard how military uses trucks to ship terrorists from place of hiding to a place where they launch attack and hurriedly conveyed back to their base. They do all these evil and pose to be innocent and ignorant,”

The former presidential candidate affirmed that the Muhammadu Buhari he knew in 1982 is not the one parading as the president of Nigeria today, stressing that some State actors are deliberately importing fulani killer herders into the country for the sole purpose of killing, raping and destroying sources of livelihood.

“In 1982, when Chaldean rebels made an incursion against Nigeria, Buhari was the Bridger- commander in the North East that time, he swiftly waged war against them and chase them away even without consulting President Shehu Shagari, though some persons raised eyebrows but many supported the action. That was the Buhari we know. The one of today we don’t know, we don’t even know who he is. He is not the Buhari we know. This one is something else.

“Today what do we have? An abysmal failure of authority and government, failure of military in all fronts. The Killings is becoming unbecoming on daily basis. The military has failed woefully to chase foreign combatants which is allowed under International law of Hunt Pursuits against invaders. How can illiterate rule over intellectuals? If the president lacks ideas he should leave the podium. The citizens can’t wait any longer, the evil in the land is out of hand,”

“Fulani Militia has this delusion that the entire territorial space of Nigeria belongs to them and federal government has repeatedly told us that these murderers are foreigners, so why not treat them as combatant at war? They declare war against you in your domain and you pretend to be doing something whereas you are doing nothing, a civilized and responsible government would face them head-on. God forbid that I call evil good,”

“Go to any Military base and report any terrorists invasion they will tell you, ‘We were told not to arrest any fulani killerherders…’ Recall what president Buhari said after 70 People were killed in Benue, after the Burial of these fellow citizens, what the president could say was, ‘We must learn to tolerate one another,’you could imagine the insult?”

On Separatists agitations, he maintained that every sane person would rise against inhuman acts against humanity just as Nnamdi Kanu and Sunday Igboho are doing. “Is there any justification to maim and destroy man and property. By the way the Right to Self determination as declared by United Nations and the Right to self defense is also enshrined in 1999 Constitution and Natural Law.

“Today no killer has been arrested nor prosecuted because orders come Abuja not to touch them because they are above the law. Fulani cattle rearers terrorists are the only ones allowed to carry AK47 in Nigeria. Look at the way terrorists who gun down Air force fighter jet are moving about freely doing their usual business. They are not arrested, if any military personnel arrest them, orders come Abuja to release them. Though I have my reservations on Nnamdi Kanu’s approach, but I cannot say a ‘United Nigeria at all cost,” he affirmed.

Similarly, the developmental economist who spoke in same Station (MoneylineWith Nany) on the rising Debt Profile of Nigeria decried the level of economic wastage this administration has enmeshed itself with. According to him the presidency need to cut unnecessary expenses and use savings to meet some exigencies.

“Nigeria Politicians wastes a lot. I don’t know how many Presidential jets we have today. Do you know that Britain doesn’t have Presidential jet, the Queen of England doesn’t have Presidential jet? Why must you go with a whole lot of entourage on medical tour even without letting us know the total amount spent on each medical tour?

“Even mere malaria takes them to different countries, what is wrong in building a world class hospitals here? What is wrong if we maintain one National courier/ Presidential jet? Why do we keep over-bloating our national budget? And the purpose of borrowing most time are not worthwhile. Even bribes are given and taken on loans, there is no transparency in everything they do. You can hear how much they said being spent on certain projects which is unbelievable. Our loans and terms of borrowing need to be restructured. This government should own responsibility for the colossal failure for once and go out of the way for people who knows their onions to navigate the ship to the collective desired destination of Nigerians,” he asseverated.

