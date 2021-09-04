From Okwe Obi, Abuja

The Federal Government has flagged off the distribution of food and non-food items in Borno state, to assuage the plights of residents affected by the scourge of insecurity.

Government, through the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development Sadiya Umar Farouq, said that the aim was to address the rapidly deteriorating food insecurity situation in the North East and Borno State in particular.

Some of the items include: 20 bags of rice(25k), 20 cartons of Spaghetti, 20 gallons of vegetable oil, 15,000 pieces of blankets, mattresses, mats, 4,000 sets of children’s wear, 8,000 pieces of wrappers and mosquito nets; and 5,000 pairs of slippers. Others are 3,800 pieces of cooking stoves, grinding machines, netting machines, sewing machines, weaving machines, men brocade and 1000 packs of antiseptic soaps The minister, in a statement by her Special Adviser on Media, Nneka Ikem Anibaze, said: “Food insecurity in Nigeria is caused by many factors including insecurity, climate change, poverty and the outbreak of COVID 19 pandemic.

“President Muhammadu Buhari has shown commitment to addressing the issues of food insecurity and malnutrition by initiating the National Poverty Reduction with Growth Strategy (NPRGS).

“The Strategy specifically aims to address hunger, malnutrition and poverty through economic growth and social protections programmes.

“Furthermore, the Federal Government is focused on promoting local production, providing loans to farmers and skills acquisition, to enhance socio-economic capacities.”

While receiving the items Borno State Governor, Prof. Babagana Zulum, thanked the Federal Government for its untiring support towards providing humanitarian assistance to the people of Borno state.

“I would therefore like to reaffirm our commitment towards implementation and execution of projects that will impact positively on the lives of our people across the state and ensure the timely completion of all ongoing projects.

“I urge those in charge of these facilities to take good care of them as government will not condone anything inimical to standard government policies of maintenance culture in the state.

“I therefore enjoin the beneficiaries to make proper and good use of the items distributed, including the housing units and other facilities,” he said.