From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has said the Presidency and the All Progressives Congress (APC) should be held responsible for the killings of innocent Nigerians by terrorists.

The PDP, in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, said alleged confession by the Federal Government that the country is at the mercy of terrorists is self-indicting.

It said APC leaders and defunct Action Congress of Nigeria (ACN) had allegedly showed open sympathy for terrorists and frustrated efforts by the last PDP-led Federal Government to fight terrorism.

“Nigerians can recall how in 2013, APC leaders, then as ACN leaders, declared the proscription of terrorist groups in Nigeria as unconstitutional and even demanded terrorists be accorded very important person’s treatment and should be brought to Abuja for negotiation in private jets; a development that sparked public apprehensions of their suspected links with terrorist groups.

“The PDP further recalls how the APC, as opposition, went on propaganda war to frustrate government’s effort towards procurement of weapons to fight terrorists, with some of them, who are now governors and ministers, accusing then the Federal Government of seeking to use the weapons to kill opposition members.

“The role played by APC leaders to frustrate the purchase of weapon through South Africa connection is still fresh in the minds of Nigerians.

“Nigerians can also recall how the APC deployed negative propaganda to scuttle efforts by the former president Goodluck Jonathan administration to bring in mercenaries that would have assisted in the anti-terrorism war.

“Nigerians would also recall how these APC leaders truncated the training of the elite troops in Belarus by claiming they were being trained as snipers to kill opposition members before the 2015 general election.

“Our party also recalls how, ahead of the 2015 elections, the APC leaders encouraged hoodlums to fight against the system, with one of them, who is now a minister, emboldening hoodlums and insurgents to resist our security agencies with machine guns.

“Even in government, the APC administration has failed to effectively equip our security forces, as recently confirmed by its officials, thereby jeopardising the lives of our gallant troops fighting in the fronts, while the commander-in-chief, who promised to lead from the fronts, continue to issue unhelpful rhetorics from the safety and comfort of the Presidential Villa.

“The public can recall how the APC Federal Government and governors have been making excuses for terrorists, negotiating with, and even paying and pampering the killers of our compatriots.

“Nigerians also know how the APC administration had declared these marauders and bandits as deserters from the late Libyan leader, Muammar Gaddafi’s army, and yet ask Nigerians not to fight back but accommodate them as neighbours,” the PDP said.