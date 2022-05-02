From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

Living Faith Church, Kaduna, yesterday, prayed for military personnel and other victims of terrorism across the country and Kaduna in particular.

This was even as the church gifted assorted relief materials to the victims admitted at Saint Gerard Catholic Hospital and 44 Army Reference Hospital, Kaduna.

The Resident Pastor of the Living Faith Church, Kaduna, Agi Emmanuel, said that following the security challenges in the State, “the church initiated a programme, Kaduna Pray, through which each ethnic group in Nigeria are invited and called in each service to pray.

“Saint Gerard Catholic Hospital was identified because several civilians were sent there. 44 Reference Military Hospital was also identified to commemorate the military victims of banditry and other paramilitary,” Pastor Emmanuel said.

He added: “It must be noted that God has been faithful and that kidnapping and other banditry activities will soon be a thing of the past.”

Pastor Emmanuel also said that the church has presented “welfare packages for the victims of various banditry activities, stemmed from the 41st anniversary of the mandate given to God’s servant, Bishop David Oyedepo, on May 2, 1981”, pointing out that “in order to identify with the victims, several relief packages were sent to the victims.”

Meanwhile, the Kaduna state government has advised churches and other religious bodies in the Country to emulate Living Faith Church (LFC) humanitarian gesture on meeting the spiritual and material needs of soldiers and other victims of insecurity in the State.

The State Commissioner of Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, urged all churches and other religious organisations to play critical roles in the spiritual and physical development of the State and Nigeria at large.