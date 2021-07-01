From Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Pakistani military has promised to assist the Nigerian army tackle the menace of Improvised Explosive Devise(IEDs), which is one of the weapons mostly used by terrorists to attack soldiers.

It has also promised to assist the Nigerian army establish its aviation wing to boost its fight against counter insurgency in the country and training and training of its officers on specialized warfare courses.

Pakistani Chairman Joint Chief of Staff, General Nadeem Raza, gave the assurance when he visited the Chief Of Army Staff (COAS), Major General Faruk Yahaya, at the army headquarters in Abuja.

Raza, while noting that Pakistan and Nigeria share the same problem of terrorism and general insecurity, Raza, said counter insurgency operations was one of the most difficult war to fight as you do not know who the real enemies are unlike the conventional war.

He commended the Nigerian army for the successes so far recorded in taming the terrorists and promised to assist in any way possible to bring the war to an end in the shortest possible time.

He also promised to collaborate with the Nigerian Army in the areas of defence cooperation training and equipment.

Welcoming the delegation to his office, Gen Yahaya, commending them for the visit, and said the Nigerian would collaborate with Pakistani military in the area of Improvised Explosive Dives (IEDs), especially in the North East which has been a major areas of concern to the Nigerian army.

The COAS, who appealed to the leader of the delegation to assist the Nigerian army in the training of its special forces, commended him for his promise to help set up army aviation unit, which he said had already started. He when fully established, the army aviation wing would give close and tactical air support to land forces.

While noting the relationship between the Nigerian army and the Pakistani military over the years, Gen Yahaya, called for collaboration in the area of capacity building, production of equipment and Artillery training.

He said said several officers of the Nigerian army have trained in Pakistan and expressed hope that such collaboration would continue.

