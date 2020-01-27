Fred Itua and Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

Ahead of the resumption of the National Assembly tomorrow, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has charged the parliament to summon President Muhammadu Buhari to address it on the spate of insecurity in the country.

The PDP, in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, yesterday , said the charge is predicated on Global Terrorism Index report by the Institute for Economics and Peace (IEP), which ranked Nigeria as the third country with the highest level of terrorism in 2019, after Iran and Afghanistan.

The opposition described the report as distressing, especially as it indicated that insecurity and deaths from terrorism increased in the country, not minding promises by the current administration.

Besides, the PDP noted that the IEP rating has further confirmed its stance that security of lives and property in the country has “gone beyond what the Buhari administration’s security architecture, as presently composed, can guarantee.”

It added that “our party posits that the issue of security has gone beyond partisan and sectional sentiments as well as propaganda and now requires concerted effort by all stakeholders to compel a review of security structure and method by Mr. President.

“The PDP, as pan-Nigerian platform, urges the National Assembly to step in by persuading Mr. President to heed wise counsel and rejig his security high command so as to inject new blood to tackle our security challenges.

“The party also urges the National Assembly to compel President Buhari to take a decisive step in ordering the apprehension and prosecution of perpetrators of acts of terrorism including the mass killing in Benue, Nasarawa, Bauchi, Taraba, Kogi, Adamawa, Borno, Yobe, Zamfara, Kaduna, Ekiti and other parts of the country under the current administration.

“The failure to track down and prosecute the perpetrators of heinous crimes had continued to emboldened marauders, insurgents, bandits and kidnappers to further ravage communities and major highways, beheading compatriots, killing, maiming and taking innocent citizens captives in droves, to the extent that our nation has become the third with the highest level of terrorism in the world.

“Indeed, this is not the way to go. Our party restates that such situation should not have been allowed to fester and degenerate to this abyss.

“While the PDP salutes the gallantry and patriotism of our troops fighting and daily risking their lives in the fronts, our party charges the National Assembly to use its legislative instruments to invite Mr. President Buhari for an appropriate briefing as a prelude to decisive step towards ensuring adequate security in our country.”

Meanwhile, former leader of the Senate and lawmaker representing Borno South district, Ali Ndume, has called on the military to step up its game in the fight against terrorism.

Ndume was reacting to yesterday’s bombing of Gworza Mosque by Boko Haram terrorists in Borno State.

He called on the Federal Government to work out modalities to bring on board Chadian Military who pulled out recently.

Ndume said: “Two women on suicide mission detonated bombs early in the morning today (Sunday) in a mosque located in Bulabulum ward in Gworza town within my senatorial district of Borno state.

“According to the account of the Brigade commander in the area, the two women slipped into the mosque pretending to be there for early morning (Subuhi) prayer.”