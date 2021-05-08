From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja.

The Federal Government on Friday disclosed that it has begun profiling well placed Nigerians suspected of being financiers of terrorism in the country, with the aim of prosecuting them.

The Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, made the disclosure while fielding questions from State House Correspondents at the presidential villa, Abuja on Friday. He confirmed the arrest of undisclosed number of suspects following the recent convictions of some Nigerians on terrorism financing in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

According to him, the investigations which are still ongoing have uncovered enough facts to prosecute the high profile Nigerians and institutions across the country. The Minister who refused to disclose the number of suspects being investigated insists that “it has to be conclusive before one can arrive at a certain number, but one thing I can tell you is it is a large number and they are being profiled for prosecution. He warned of government’s resolve to invoke the full wrath of the law on anyone that may be sponsoring terrorism in the country.

“The message is clear: nobody is going to be spared, no stone will be left unturned. We shall certainly and aggressively pursue those people that are involved in terrorist financing as far as the Nigerian state is concerned,” he declared.