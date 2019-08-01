The United Nations (UN) has urged Nigeria to complement its military effort in the Northeast with dialogue and a political process to address the acts of terror in the area.

The United Nations Humanitarian and Resident Coordinator, Edward Kallon, made the call in Abuja yesterday while speaking during the inauguration of “Holding On” Virtual Reality Experience in commemoration of the 10 years of crisis in Borno, Adamawa and Yobe.

According to him, the crisis in Northeast Nigeria presented an intricate web of issues that requires the collective collaboration of the different actors in search of a durable solution.

He said that priority should be accorded to prevention always, development wherever possible and humanitarian action when necessary.

“The only solution to the crises in the Northeast is peace and we must work together to bridge the humanitarian, development, peace, and security nexus in the search for a durable solution to the crisis.

“The crisis that started 10 years ago and has devastated entire communities in Northeast Nigeria is still far from over.

“In this very critical period, we must redouble efforts, with the support of everyone at all levels – locally, nationally, and internationally.

“Rising insecurity in the recent months has pushed more than 130,000 newly displaced people on a long trudge.

“Against the backdrop of increased and violent attacks against civilians and humanitarian actors, more than ever we must unite and combine efforts to secure progress and achievements,’’ he said.

Governor of Yobe State, Alhaji Mai-Mala Buni, expressed appreciation to the UN and all other development partners for their support. He also acknowledged their pledge to continue to give their support for the enthronement of peace, security and stability in the region.