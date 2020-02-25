Molly Kilete,Abuja

The Chief of Army Staff(COAS), Lieutenant-General Tukur Buratai, said on Tuesday that the Nigerian Armed Forces have made big strides in tackling the menace of terrorist organisations the Islamic State West Africa (ISWAP) and Boko Haram in the North-East.

Gen Buratai said unlike in the past when the terrorists carried out their attacks at will, the situation was no longer the same as troops have been able to tame the terrorists who now carry out attacks on soft targets.

The COAS made this known at the opening of the Career Planning and Management Seminar for officers holding at the Army Resource Centre, Abuja.

The seminar which has as theme ‘Career planning and management in the Nigerian Army as means sustaining professionalism and effectiveness responsiveness in Nigeria Army operations’, was put together by the Military Secretary Department.

Buratai said that the Nigerian Army’s engagement in counter-insurgency operations in the North-East and other internal security operations in the country necessitated the need for good leadership, career planning and development for good human resource management.

According to him, the seminar, which is targeted at career officers, was designed to acquaint them with contemporary approaches to military human resources management to get the best by providing effective leadership to men.

He charged commanders to sustain the successes recorded by troops in the Operation Lafiya Dole theatre and sustain the progress, maintaining that all directives concerning the operations must be followed religiously.

He encourage participants on the need to plan their careers and make personal efforts in regards to their future.

Gen Buratai said the seminar “will avail you the opportunity to understand policies by AHQ on career planning and the part you are expected to play.”

Buratai said on the counterinsurgency operations in the North-East: “I’m glad that we are making giant strides against Islamic State West Africa (ISWAP) in our bid to unhinge the unholy union between them and the remnants of Boko Haram terrorists.”

Earlier in his address at the occasion, Military Secretary Major-General Gabriel Ochigbano, said the seminar was part of Nigerian Army’s programme to improve on officers career planning and development.

He explained that the department which had hitherto relied on annual reports written on officers noticed a gap in the process, a practice which informed the setting up of the annual gathering of young officers nominated from various corps and sisters services.

The seminar is the second to be organised by the department.