From Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Nigerian Army, yesterday, said that it has increased its deployments of troops in various theatres of operations across the country, and created new units, to effectively deal with the menace of terrorists, bandits, kidnappers and other criminal groups in the country.

The army has equally assured that it would not let Nigerians down as it has intensified its operations to wipe out the various criminal groups disturbing the peace of the country.

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General Faruk Yahaya, who gave the assurance, added that insecurity will soon be a thing of the past in the country, as the army has recorded tremendous successes in its counter insurgency, anti banditry war and other internal security operations.

Gen Yahaya, made the disclosure at the opening of the 2022 COAS first quarter conference in Abuja. The conference is being attended by Principal Staff Officers, General Officers Commanding, field commanders and commandants of army training institutions, among other senior officers.

Declaring the conference open, the army chief, while thanking President Muhammadu Buhari for his support, strategic guidance and confidence reposed on officers and soldiers of the Nigerian Army to carry carry out its job, “we want to assure Nigerians that we won’t let them down; we will continue to forge ahead in our operational activities and we would get there by the grace of God.”

The COAS, while noting that the state of insecurity in Nigeria was marked by heightened insurgency in the North East, banditry in the North West as well as agitation for secession and sundry disturbances in other parts of the country upon his assumption in office, said he concentrated on the improved personnel development to re-invigorate and rejuvenate the troops, towards achieving the constitutional mandate of the Nigerian Army. He said: “This has been largely achieved with the increasing re-equipping of the Nigerian Army which has made the force better poised to tackle the myriad of contemporary and emerging security threats.

Our modest successes against the terrorists in the North East are being recognised and applauded in the global index.

“Our untiring efforts and gains against armed bandits and other violent criminals in the North West and North Central, secessionists in the South East and other criminals in other geo-political zones are also gaining success. This was achieved through increased synergy with our sister services, other security agencies and stakeholders.

“Furthermore, training activities, such as Ex RESTORE HOPE and Ex PROJECT STINGER, in conjunction with foreign partners, are yielding the desired results and would be, accordingly, sustained. With the gradual waning of the impacts of COVID-19 on the global front, more collaboration will be sought with foreign partners in various spheres. It is also heartwarming to note that, in line with my vision to promote jointness in operations, the Nigerian Army has continued to contribute successfully in several joint operations across the country.

“We will continue to work assiduously with the Nigerian Navy and Nigerian Air Force, as well as other security agencies and relevant stakeholders, towards ensuring enduring peace in our dear nation.”